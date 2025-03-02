Subscribe
DataRepublican Exposes the Shadow Government’s Darkest Secrets - Exclusive Interview | Media Blackout
Introducing the top 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
Mar 2
•
The Vigilant Fox
192
Elon Musk Exposes the “Biggest Scam Ever”
“I thought it would be bad, but I did not think it would be as bad as this.”
Mar 1
•
The Vigilant Fox
529
February 2025
DataRepublican Blows the Lid Off $17 Million ‘Democracy’ Scam
The cash had to go somewhere—and where it landed is flat-out embarrassing.
Feb 26
•
The Vigilant Fox
445
Persuasion Expert Bets His Career on Shocking COVID Claim
10 shocking stories the media buried today.
Feb 25
•
The Vigilant Fox
312
UK Government BUSTED in Secret Plot to Extract Your Data | Media Blackout
Introducing the 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
Feb 23
•
The Vigilant Fox
212
Calley Means Stuns CNN Viewers With Two Devastating Takedowns Live on Air
Paul Offit and Pamela Brown came prepared for a debate. What they received was a reckoning.
Feb 19
•
The Vigilant Fox
541
Elon Musk Shuts Down RFK Jr. Critics With One Powerful Statement
“I think he’s unfairly maligned as someone who is anti-science, but I think he isn’t,” Musk said before making a statement that completely shattered the…
Feb 19
•
The Vigilant Fox
598
RFK Jr. Vows “NOTHING Is Gonna Be Off Limits” in Chronic Disease Investigation
It’s finally happening!
Feb 18
•
The Vigilant Fox
645
Dr. Deborah Birx Makes Two Shocking COVID Admissions
The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.
Feb 18
•
The Vigilant Fox
576
Epidemiologist Drops Undeniable Proof That the COVID Shots Must Be BANNED Before Idaho State Senators
Nicolas Hulscher brought the receipts.
Feb 18
•
The Vigilant Fox
583
“The COVID Vaccines Were a Mistake” — Dr. Peter McCullough Testifies Before the Idaho State Senate
There is a growing push to rip these shots off the market with new legislation on the table.
Feb 18
•
The Vigilant Fox
347
Bombshell Study Reveals Where the COVID Vaccine Deaths Are Hiding | Media Blackout
Introducing the top 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
Feb 16
•
The Vigilant Fox
386
