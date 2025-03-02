Vigilant Daily

February 2025

DataRepublican Blows the Lid Off $17 Million ‘Democracy’ Scam
The cash had to go somewhere—and where it landed is flat-out embarrassing.
  
The Vigilant Fox
24
Persuasion Expert Bets His Career on Shocking COVID Claim
10 shocking stories the media buried today.
  
The Vigilant Fox
30
UK Government BUSTED in Secret Plot to Extract Your Data | Media Blackout
Introducing the 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
  
The Vigilant Fox
13
Calley Means Stuns CNN Viewers With Two Devastating Takedowns Live on Air
Paul Offit and Pamela Brown came prepared for a debate. What they received was a reckoning.
  
The Vigilant Fox
85
Elon Musk Shuts Down RFK Jr. Critics With One Powerful Statement
“I think he’s unfairly maligned as someone who is anti-science, but I think he isn’t,” Musk said before making a statement that completely shattered the…
  
The Vigilant Fox
69
RFK Jr. Vows “NOTHING Is Gonna Be Off Limits” in Chronic Disease Investigation
It’s finally happening!
  
The Vigilant Fox
202
Dr. Deborah Birx Makes Two Shocking COVID Admissions
The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.
  
The Vigilant Fox
226
Epidemiologist Drops Undeniable Proof That the COVID Shots Must Be BANNED Before Idaho State Senators
Nicolas Hulscher brought the receipts.
  
The Vigilant Fox
111
“The COVID Vaccines Were a Mistake” — Dr. Peter McCullough Testifies Before the Idaho State Senate
There is a growing push to rip these shots off the market with new legislation on the table.
  
The Vigilant Fox
99
Bombshell Study Reveals Where the COVID Vaccine Deaths Are Hiding | Media Blackout
Introducing the top 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
  
The Vigilant Fox
49
