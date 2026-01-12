This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

A U-Haul truck mowed through a crowd of protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday during a demonstration in support of the Iranian people.

The number of injured individuals is currently unclear.

Video from the scene shows protesters surrounding the truck and smashing a window before the truck drives through the crowd. Protesters can be heard screaming as the truck makes its way through the crowd.

Aerial footage shows police later surrounding the abandoned U-Haul truck. Authorities have reportedly not identified the driver.

Via Fox:

Per NBC 4:

Hundreds of people marched in Westwood to show support for Iranian protesters as the crackdown on demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country resulted in the deaths of hundreds. At least 583 people have been killed since unrest began in Iran two weeks ago over the economic crisis, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. In Westwood, activists organized a demonstration in support of the Iranian people. At least two people were examined but denied medical attention, according to the LAFD. Cellphone video showed the driver being punched as a group of people attempted to get him out of the large truck. The vehicle’s windows were also broken.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump signaled that he may free Iran as citizens rise up against the regime and face brutal persecution and murder from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s thugs.

