The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
1h

I skimmed a pro-corporate housing ownership article for grins.

it said you have to own over 100 houses to be considered a large scale investor and misleadingly called 99 house owners "mom and pop" organizations.

ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture