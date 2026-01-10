A 45% higher chance of death—just for picking the wrong hospital.

That’s not a typo.

If you undergo surgery at a private equity–owned facility, your risk of dying from complications skyrockets—and almost no one is talking about it.

It’s one of the most horrifying stats you’ll hear this year.

And it’s only the beginning.

2026 kicked off with a flood of bankruptcies. At the center isn’t a broken system—it’s a system built to break things.

Private equity is profiting from collapse. Businesses are being gutted, jobs are vanishing, and the public is left picking up the pieces.

Tiffany Cianci is sounding the alarm: the private equity bubble is about to burst, and your retirement may already be exposed.

While these firms quietly cash out, they’re also selling you “solutions.” Like 401k plans riddled with loopholes—marketed as safety nets, but designed to benefit Wall Street.

What’s being sold as protection for the middle class might actually be a trap.

Tiffany joins us to expose what’s really happening and what you can still do to protect yourself before it’s too late.

You’ll never look at the economy—or your retirement—the same way again after watching this interview.

Tiffany Cianci kicked off the interview with a brutal truth: 70% of major bankruptcies in 2025 were tied to private equity. But this wasn’t just bad business—it was a deliberate strategy.

She described how companies are gutted from the inside out. Vendors go unpaid, workers lose their jobs, and even parking lot maintenance crews are left hanging. Meanwhile, the big investors walk away clean.

“Taxpayers pick up the bill,” she warned.

From Medicaid to busted pensions, the ripple effects are everywhere. “That’s insane,” Maria said, shaking her head.

Watch the full interview here.

Tiffany offered a rare example of a company doing things differently: Hobby Lobby.

Unlike others in their industry, they built their empire with their own profits, refused outside investors, and avoided debt. It’s the kind of ethical capitalism that used to define the American dream—and ironically, it’s what might keep them alive while everyone else collapses.

But even they’re not safe.

“Someone in the regulatory offices that doesn’t like Hobby Lobby’s ethics is going to go after them for being a monopoly they never wanted to be,” she warned.

They didn’t buy up competitors. They didn’t exploit bankruptcy loopholes. They simply survived—and in today’s economy, that might be their biggest crime.

Watch the full interview here.

Then came one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the interview.

Tiffany explained how Trump’s 401k executive order allowed private equity firms to tap into retirement savings—and then gave fund managers immunity from lawsuits if things went south.

She didn’t stop there.

Tiffany exposed a practice called “continuation vehicles,” where firms take failing assets and sell them back and forth between their own funds. New investor money pays off old investors—without ever selling a real product.

“That is the definition of a Ponzi scheme,” she said.

Watch the full interview here.

The deeper the conversation went, the darker the economic picture became.

“There is so little coming from the bottom 90%... the only thing keeping the economy alive is spending from the ultra-wealthy and the AI bubble,” Tiffany explained.

If either of those pillars collapses, there’s only one historical pattern left to fall back on.

“Statistically... war” is what reinforces the market, she said.

It was more than a warning—it was the truth: when a financial system becomes this fragile, global conflict turns from tragedy into strategy.

Watch the full interview here.

Next, Tiffany broke down Trump’s proposed housing fix and raised concerns about how easily it could be circumvented.

His promise to ban “large investors” from buying up single-family homes might sound bold, but the language leaves a mile-wide loophole. “You can have 999 employees and still be a small business,” she explained.

That means companies like BlackRock could simply create thousands of shell LLCs to keep gobbling up homes—without technically breaking the rule.

She emphasized that without “forced divestment” of the homes already acquired, nothing will change. Prices won’t drop. Competition won’t return. And everyday Americans will remain locked out of the market.

Watch the full interview here.

The interview ended on a chilling note.

Tiffany didn’t sugarcoat it: “Both parties are captured by private equity,” she said. And unless voters wake up and take action, the system will continue running exactly as it was designed—to benefit the few at the cost of the many.

She pointed viewers to tools like the BYR app and the Private Equity Stakeholders Project, which help people track where their money is going and who really owns the businesses and hospitals around them.

Then she dropped the final bombshell.

“It came out this year that if you have surgery at a private equity owned surgical center, you have a 45% increased chance of dying from complications in the month after.”

This isn’t just about money. It’s about survival.

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full video:

