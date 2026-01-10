The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If you’re thinking about giving your child the HPV shot, you need to see this video.

Dr. Paul Thomas warns, “There will be more deaths from that [HPV] vaccine than there will ever be from cervical cancer. You just look at the number of studies and the number of deaths, and it’s horrendous.”

The Gardasil HPV vaccine comes from Merck, a company infamous for knowingly selling dangerous products.

Before COVID, this was the vaccine parents feared most. And they had good reason to be afraid.

Two decades before COVID, Big Pharma perfected a playbook of fear, narrative control, and regulatory capture.

It began with Vioxx—a Merck drug the company knew increased heart attacks and strokes, yet kept selling anyway.

The result? An estimated 120,000 Americans dead before it was finally pulled.

Dr. David Graham called it “the single greatest drug safety catastrophe in the history of this country.”

After the collapse of Vioxx, Merck needed a replacement blockbuster to stay afloat.

They found it in Gardasil, a vaccine that quietly tested the same playbook that would later be used on the entire world.

Gardasil had it all.

Fear-based marketing.

Regulatory shortcuts.

Aggressive sales tactics.

Hidden trial signals.

And a system that protected manufacturers while patients and their families were left to deal with the fallout.

The vaccine was marketed not as a medical intervention, but as a moral obligation to “prevent cancer.”

But cervical cancer deaths had already been falling for decades thanks to successful interventions like Pap smears.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries.

You may recall Merck’s “One Less” campaign. It didn’t educate—it conditioned.

Young girls were told they were “one less” victim… or one less survivor.

Parents were emotionally cornered thanks to a marketing campaign that fabricated a non-existent cervical cancer epidemic.

The public was told to fear cervical cancer.

And it worked.

In 2007 only ~25% of girls got the shot. By 2011 it was ~54%. By 2023, nearly 80% of teens were vaccinated, making Gardasil one of Merck’s most profitable products—year after year.

Meanwhile, cervical cancer deaths continued trending downward due to screening and lifestyle changes, not the vaccine.

And soon, injuries from the vaccine began to skyrocket.

Here’s what they didn’t want parents to know.

Gardasil trials didn’t use an inert placebo.

The “control” group received an aluminum-containing adjuvant—masking safety signals by ensuring both groups experienced harm.

It’s a horrible trick that isn’t unique to Gardasil. It’s a tactic used often in vaccine trials. But no doctor will tell you this. Most doctors don’t even know about it.

The details of the Gardasil approval process are shocking. Once you see the truth, you’ll understand why “trust the science” was never an honest request.

The full breakdown is laid out here by A Midwestern Doctor.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries.

When trial data was analyzed honestly, nearly 49.6% of Gardasil recipients developed new medical conditions.

Things like autoimmune and neurological disorders.

But the rates were dismissed as “acceptable” by regulators.

If it happened to your daughter, would you consider it “acceptable?”

The reproductive safety data was even more alarming.

In Gardasil 9 trials, a shocking 27.4% of pregnancies ended in miscarriage, with higher risk when vaccination occurred near conception.

Birth defects were also observed.

Despite this, long-term fertility studies were never required.

Approval moved forward anyway.

Even deaths were brushed aside.

Across tens of thousands of trial participants, the death rate in the vaccine group exceeded expected background rates for young, healthy females.

Regulators declared it to be “not concerning.”

Excuse me?!

Years later, unexplained sudden deaths would again dominate headlines during COVID. And the response was the same.

Ignore, deflect, reassure.

If you think this sounds exaggerated, you should see the receipts.

The clinical trial design, the placebo deception, and the adverse event data are all documented step by step in A Midwestern Doctor’s full article.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries.

After approval, the warning signs exploded.

VAERS reports for Gardasil outpaced every prior vaccine—yet instead of investigating, agencies doubled down on promotion and claimed the reporting system itself was “the problem.”

One recurring injury stood out: POTS, a condition that causes dizziness, fainting, heart rate instability, and sometimes collapse when standing.

POTS showed up after COVID vaccination, too.

Just like in the U.S., Danish authorities pulled out all the stops when it came to marketing a cervical cancer vaccine to teen girls. And they eventually abandoned the families of the injured, as shown in the powerful video below.

Then came a problem few people were warned about. Disease provocation.

Vaccines place stress on the immune system. So if someone already has an infection, that immune activation can allow it to worsen.

How many people do you know who have gotten the flu after the flu shot? Or a severe case of COVID after being vaccinated?

This phenomenon has been documented for over a century.

The trials revealed that existing HPV infections were more likely to progress after vaccination.

But instead of a simple screening before vaccination, the response was different. Lower the age.

Why? Because younger recipients meant fewer detectable infections. And fewer inconvenient questions.

Pre-screening for HPV was never required. It wasn’t about identifying risk, it was about vaccinating as many people as possible.

This pattern would later repeat during COVID, where prior exposure and immune status were largely ignored.

One-size-fits-all medicine became the rule, not individualized risk assessment.

Another issue sat beneath the surface.

Vaccine manufacturing isn’t a clean process.

Genetically engineered vaccines rely on synthetic DNA fragments, called plasmids. Those fragments are supposed to be removed, but they often aren’t.

In multiple cases, contaminated “hot lots” have made it to market, injuring or killing recipients.

Liability protection ensured the system survived. Even when the patients didn’t.

With HPV vaccines, investigators repeatedly found synthetic DNA fragments in the final product. But it didn’t matter.

The information here only scratches the surface.

The miscarriage data, death rate comparisons, and what regulators quietly dismissed are far more disturbing when you see them in full context.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries.

This wasn’t an accident. It was a systemic failure.

Regulators deferring to industry, marketing masquerading as medicine, and inconvenient data quietly buried.

And the parallels are impossible to ignore: the same regulatory spin, the same marketing dominance, the same dismissal of emerging safety signals we saw with Gardasil was repeated on a much larger scale with COVID-19 vaccines.

Predatory systems are tested on smaller populations first.

When resistance fails, they scale.

HPV vaccination.

Anthrax mandates.

Measles policy.

COVID mandates.

Each built on the last.

By the time COVID arrived, the machinery was ready.

Only the scale changed. And no one has paid the price for it.

This is why history matters. When science is replaced with persuasion, tragedies repeat.

COVID didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed a script that had already worked.

A system where risk is minimized, dissent is dismissed, and harm is reframed as coincidence.

Once you see the pattern, it’s hard to unsee it.

And impossible to forget.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions

This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)