The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Wait till you hear about the Polio pandemic and how the vaccine gave people paralysis, including President FDR, known as GBS: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
3h

Now look at the mmr & booster around late 90’s & 2000.

That’s what took me out of the workforce .

My cousin works for merk and didn’t let her kids take Gardasil. She loves her big salary…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture