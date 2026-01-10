This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Additional footage has surfaced, apparently from a nearby resident, showing at least three minutes leading up to the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis of a left-wing activist who was blocking traffic in an attempt to impede federal agents during a deportation operation.

The internet has been a battleground of competing narratives, fighting over which will be the consensus, in which left-leaning corporate media outlets and Democrats say the woman shot and killed did nothing wrong, while the White House and right-leaning outlets have said she was part of “ICE Watch” and part a pressure campaign against ICE.

The Trump administration has sprung into action over the last few days in an attempt to control the narrative and ensure Democrats don’t win this narrative fight. Maybe that’s because if Democrats succeed, it is clear the party wants a repeat of ‘George Floyd 2.0’ riots.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X,

Remember when the media called Abrego Garcia an innocent “Maryland Man,” when he was actually an illegal alien, human trafficker, wife beater, and gang member? Minnesota is a different case, but the legacy media is running the same playbook. This woman was not “an innocent mother dropping off her child at school.” She was a leftist insurrectionist who was purposefully and illegally obstructing law enforcement operations. More evidence here:

“The media suppresses this footage because the truth destroys their narrative. They require your ignorance to maintain control. This is psychological warfare disguised as journalism,” one X user stated.

