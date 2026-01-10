This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Minneapolis police officers, including Chief Brian O’Hara, were attacked and chased out of a downtown area by violent anti-ICE rioters on Friday night.

Officers were seen in video footage from the riot abandoning the streets, leaving the area under the control of leftist anarchists who have been protesting federal immigration enforcement operations.

Riots have escalated in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a radical anti-ICE activist, who nearly mowed down an agent with her vehicle last week.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who has been on the ground covering the story, posted shocking video showing police in full retreat.

A large crowd of protesters can be seen advancing on the officers, shouting demands, as police speed away.

“Hey chief, why are you letting your city get like this?” Sorter can be heard asking in his video.

The Sorter did not receive a response because the officers were busy fleeing the mob.

Sorter wrote:

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE SURRENDER TO ANTI-ICE RIOTERS AFTER OFFICERS ATTACKED They have now RUN AWAY and ABANDONED the area which has been TAKEN OVER by leftist anarchists IT’S TIME FOR THE INSURRECTION ACT, PRESIDENT TRUMP! LOCAL POLICE HAVE CEDED CONTROL TO ANARCHISTS

Rioters were also captured on video storming hotels that they believe ICE agents are staying at, without law enforcement stopping them.

“Antifa have breached the doors of this hotel in Minneapolis and have begun destroying the lobby,” Jack Posobiec, who is on the ground in Minneapolis, posted to X.

