This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Hopkins

Despite Democrats’ raging against the agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are continuing to arrest illegal migrant child rapists and killers in Minnesota.

Amid their enforcement surge, federal immigration authorities are nabbing “the worst of the worst” criminal illegal migrants all across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, according to ICE Director Todd Lyons. While deportation officers nab gruesome individuals throughout Minnesota, high-profile Democratic politicians are publicly demanding they leave immediately.

“Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere,” Lyons said in a public statement. “Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans.”

“ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents,” the agency chief continued.

Among those recently arrested include Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian criminal illegal migrant convicted of both “strongarm sodomy” of a boy and girl and a slate of other crimes, and Tou Vang, a Laotian criminal illegal migrant convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13 and procuring a child for prostitution, according to ICE. Both men have outstanding final orders of removal that date back several years.

Chong Vue, an illegal migrant from Laos convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her, was also taken into custody by ICE, according to the agency. Pao Choua Xiong, another criminal illegal migrant from Laos nabbed by deportation officers, was previously convicted of rape and fondling a child, and has had an outstanding order of removal since 2003.

Federal immigration authorities also arrested Mexican national Gabriel Figueroa Gama, Somali national Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, Salvadoran national Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, Sudanese national Galuak Michael Rotgai, Sierra Leonean national Mariama Sia Kanu, and Laotian national Thai Lor, according to ICE. All individuals are criminal illegal migrants previously convicted of homicide.

Democrats across Minnesota and elsewhere are criticizing ICE after a deadly shooting in Minneapolis involving a federal agent. Renee Good, 37, died Wednesday after allegedly obstructing an enforcement operation and attempting to run an ICE agent over with her vehicle, which lead to defensive shots being fired.

“Donald Trump and his administration may not care much about Minnesota, that’s been evident, but we love this state,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed. “We won’t let them tear us apart, we will not turn against each other.”

“I have a message for ICE, to ICE: Get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated during a Wednesday press conference. “Your stated reason for being in the city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite.”

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was also spotted among a crowd of anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis on Saturday. She and other two other Minnesota congressmen reportedly sought to enter an ICE detention facility in St. Paul unannounced that morning; after initially being admitted, officials cited new orders to escort the lawmakers out because there was insufficient notice given ahead of the visit.

“We know we are here to stay,” Omar shouted to protesters. “As many of you know, they [ICE] came to terrorize, abduct and deport Somali immigrants here in Minnesota.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share