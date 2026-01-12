This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor has been detained in Minneapolis after he was forced to drive through a mob of violent anti-ICE protesters, who surrounded his vehicle, smashed his windows, and threatened to kill him and his colleague, Cam Higby.

Sortor has been on the ground in Minneapolis covering ICE activity and the protesters that follow them.

Earlier on Sunday, Sortor was attacked by the mob rioting outside an ICE facility. Law enforcement had to deploy tear gas and pepper balls to stop it.

Later, while attempting to drive his vehicle, Sortor and Higby were surrounded by protesters who pushed trash into his windows, dumped it on the hood, and even spat on the vehicle.

“Thank GOD federal agents were nearby, or this could’ve gotten ugly,” Sortor reported.

As the evening went on and they attempted to leave, rioters surrounded their vehicle, began smashing windows with frozen waterbottles, spray painting it, and threatening to kill them.

Sortor, clearly fearing for his life, drove them out of harms way — through the rioters.

He wrote:

These are the moments leading up to Minneapolis anti-ICE rioters SURROUNDING my vehicle, smashing my windows, and attempting to kiII Cam Higby and me I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY. They didn’t listen, so I had no choice but to go anyway. They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them. Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons. I have to post this now because these idiots called the police on me saying I had a gun and was “running innocent protestors over” You can try to terrorize me all you want. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP, AND NEVER SHUT UP.

Sorter and Higby both posted videos of the attack.

In order to have Sortor detained, the rioters told police that he and Higby had guns.

Sortor reported that he and Higby have been detained by police.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Sortor for more information and will update this article if a response is provided.

