WHO Secret Docs Revealed | The Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Secret Chinese tech has been found inside U.S. solar equipment—and U.S. investigators say it could shut down the entire power grid.

For the past nine months, these investigators have uncovered rogue communication devices buried in solar inverters and batteries made in China.

These hidden parts were NOT listed in the manuals. But once investigators tore them open, they discovered a secret way to bypass security and take control remotely.

If triggered, these backdoors could shut down power systems, damage the grid, and cause BLACKOUTS across the country, officials warned.

Rep. August Pfluger said the CCP “stops at nothing” to break into our critical systems. “It’s about time we ramp up our efforts to show China that compromising us will no longer be acceptable,” he added.

The threat is so serious that two senators introduced a bill to block these components. But it’s still sitting in committee—going nowhere.

Because when the lights go out, it won’t just be your power—your country’s defenses go out with it. And you can understand how scary that is.

STORY #2 - Goldman Sachs is quietly expecting a full-blown trade war with China, and they’re projecting gold to spike up to $4,500/oz by year’s end.

Dr. Kirk Elliott warns that this 90-day pause in tariffs isn’t a breakthrough—it’s a pressure valve before the next escalation.

Trump knows he holds the upper hand because China’s economy is collapsing from within.

Over 40 banks shut down in China in just two weeks, and the six largest banks reportedly lost a billion dollars in the first quarter alone.

Dr. Elliott believes Xi Jinping won’t back down, and Goldman Sachs appears to agree. Their gold forecast suggests they fully expect the trade war to resume and intensify.

Silver may be the dark horse in all of this. “I would do silver, not gold right now,” Elliott added.

Watch the full conversation with Dr. Kirk Elliott to hear his predictions and outlook for the U.S. economy and what’s coming next.

STORY #3 - The World Health Organization just released its long-secret Pandemic Agreement—and what’s inside is worse than expected.

After hiding the draft for nearly a year, the World Health Organization has published the full agreement.

And it confirms what skeptics have warned all along: this isn’t about public health—it’s about money.

James Roguski joined @Zeee_Media to expose how the WHO is scheming to profit off fear.

The agreement centers on something called the PABS system, a global plan to share profits from so-called “pandemic pathogens.”

“They literally talk about pathogens with pandemic potential,” Roguski said. “They don’t need to have an actual outbreak.”

Roguski warns their goal is to build permanent mRNA infrastructure, fast-track approvals, and hand out billions in contracts—before a single case is reported.

Even worse: every country, including the U.S., is still on the hook unless they opt out of the WHO’s International Health Regulations by July 19, 2025.

Trump may have promised to leave, but the clock is still ticking—and the WHO isn’t backing down.

The good news? They failed to reach full agreement. The bad news? They’re trying to push it through anyway.

Watch the full explosive breakdown with

and James Roguski—and see why getting out now is more urgent than ever.

