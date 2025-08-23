EXCLUSIVE: Something Disturbing is Happening in Canada | Daily Pulse

A Canadian veteran was fined $28,872.50 for daring to step into nature.

In that moment, he knew his country had “fallen to tyranny,” a betrayal of the freedoms he once defended overseas.

That veteran is Jeff Evely.

Today, he joins us to expose what’s really behind these insane penalties.

What he reveals is darker than anyone imagined.

We recently told you about a Canadian veteran who dared to walk into the woods despite the government in Canada threatening people with a $25,000 fine for doing just that. Why such a hefty fine for stepping into nature? Because wild fires were raging—in a different part of Canada.

That man was Jeff Evely. And his fine turned out to be more than $28,000 because of taxes and fees.

According to Maria Zeee, this is just another form of control and conditioning to keep people from going into nature. It's a step by step process that is linked to the smart city agenda.

But people like Jeff believe that government officials who work for the people don't have the right to dictate to us where we can and can't walk as free people.

It is nothing short of ridiculous that people are being prohibited from enjoying time in nature. And it has gone way out of control. Thankfully, it’s blowing up in their faces, with criticism coming from all around the world.

Jeff joins us today to discuss his story and the mass awakening he’s seeing.

Jeff Evely dutifully served Canada for two decades in Afghanistan, Iraq, and even NORAD in the U.S. He said his fight today was simply an extension of that mission—defending freedom.

What struck him hardest was watching his “own country fall to tyranny.” For Jeff, the fine for walking in the woods isn’t about the money. The fine symbolizes a betrayal of the very freedoms he has spent his life protecting.

According to Jeff, his actions were a matter of civic duty. He is “happy to rise to the occasion.” Not simply for an act of civil disobedience, but a soldier once again standing guard, only this time against his own government.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

When the conversation turned to glyphosate spraying in Canada’s vast forests, Jeff didn’t hold back. He described how the government is allowing toxic chemicals to be sprayed all across the country’s incredible woodlands, killing biodiversity and leaving forests even more vulnerable to fire.

The most disturbing part, Jeff explained, is the connection to “a very mysterious, neurodegenerative disease” reported in New Brunswick. Maps of clear-cutting and glyphosate use, he noted, appear to line up with clusters of the “mystery” illness.

Officials have repeatedly dodged questions, and the health officer who tried to investigate was abruptly removed from her position. Jeff says that “there is definitely reason to be suspicious about this.”

Jeff reminded viewers of the big picture—history is a cycle that repeats. Drawing on Neil Howe’s “Fourth Turning” theory, Jeff says we’re living through another once-in-a-generation collapse.

“Every four generations we go into this massive crisis,” he explained, comparing today’s upheaval—from COVID to institutional breakdowns—to past turning points like the Civil War and World War II.

Jeff argued that the Baby Boomer generation has captured the institutions. He predicts the crisis won’t end until they retire and Gen Z has the opportunity to reshape politics. His message was stark: civilization is in freefall, but the pendulum will swing back—eventually.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

On immigration, Jeff delivered one of his most explosive warnings. He described Canada’s surge in migrants as a deliberate sabotage, pointing to China’s “unrestricted warfare” playbook.

While COVID kept citizens locked indoors, he said, “the gates completely flew off” for mass immigration. Instead of workers to sustain the economy, he warned the wave included “17,000 criminals from India,” ISIS brides, and Gazans.

Calling it “weaponized migration,” Jeff says the surge in migrants is creating permanent destabilization. His language was raw, reflecting both outrage and his belief that this is all part of a global strategy to weaken Western nations from the inside.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The interview closed with a call to action through determined civil resistance. Jeff stressed that “localism defeats globalism,” urging people to build strong communities and fight back through things like civil disobedience.

Jeff’s viral walk into the woods wasn’t just defiance—it was meant to be an example others could follow. He cautioned against reacting out of rage, pushing instead for lawsuits, complaints, and other forms of legal action: “They can’t ignore a lawsuit.”

By combining legal pressure with public exposure, Jeff believes that ordinary citizens can hold the powerful accountable. One man’s stand can ripple outward, inspiring thousands to resist tyranny with courage and strategy.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share