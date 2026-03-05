WARNING: Disable Location Services on ALL Devices Now | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

An alarming warning went out this week. U.S. service members received urgent orders from the Department of War: turn off location services on ALL electronic devices immediately.

If the military is that concerned about surveillance through everyday tech, it raises an obvious question for the rest of us.

Apart from the very real threat every single one of us faces from Big Tech that constantly spies on us, Windows has unleashed AI with a photographic memory of everything you do on your computer. It literally takes screenshots and analyzes them with AI, virtually in real time. That includes your most private photos, texts, emails, even messages you type but never send.

Big Brother is living in our homes, with our families, surrounding our most private moments.

They join us now to discuss this latest news and what people can do about it.

The solution is easier than you may think…

The interview opened with a warning that immediately raised the stakes.

Maria pointed to a government alert sent to U.S. service members telling them to disable location tracking on their devices right away. If the military is worried about surveillance through everyday tech, she suggested, it should raise serious questions for everyone else using the same phones and apps.

Glenn said the issue goes far beyond a few risky apps or a single company. In his view, the real problem is the entire data economy that Big Tech has built over the past two decades.

Most people treat their data like it’s worthless. They hand it over to platforms without a second thought, rarely considering how valuable that information can be in the hands of governments, corporations, or bad actors.

As Glenn put it, “Hackers and scammers, Big Tech, Big Brother—they all want our data.”

Eric then added a telling observation. The people running many of these companies behave very differently when it comes to their own devices. He pointed out that powerful figures in tech and government often cover their laptop cameras and take extra precautions with their phones and computers, even while selling those same products to billions of users around the world.

The implication was hard to ignore. If the people who build these systems treat them like potential surveillance tools, maybe everyone else should start looking at them the same way.

Glenn then described what he believes is one of the most disturbing developments unfolding inside modern computers.

AI tools being integrated directly into operating systems can capture screenshots of a user’s screen every few seconds, creating a continuous record of what someone is doing on their device. Emails, websites, messages, documents, even drafts that never get sent can all become part of that record.

Tech companies frame these tools as helpful features meant to make computers more convenient. Glenn said they’re often marketed as giving users a kind of “photographic memory” of their digital activity.

But he argued the real purpose runs much deeper.

“The superpower of AI is to watch us, observe us, learn about us… then manipulate us.”

In other words, the system isn’t just storing information. It’s studying behavior—what people read, what grabs their attention, and what topics trigger strong reactions.

Maria pushed the discussion further by introducing the idea of a “digital twin,” a behavioral profile built from everything a person does online.

Glenn said systems like this could easily be used to flag dissent or identify people who might become problems for authorities in the future. Eric agreed and warned that AI systems are already capable of analyzing patterns in behavior and predicting what someone might do next.

“AI is all about predicting your movements and then manipulating them.”

For Glenn and Eric, the most alarming part is that this technology isn’t some distant possibility. The infrastructure is already embedded into devices people use every day.

As the interview moved toward its conclusion, Glenn shifted the focus from the technology itself to the incentives driving it.

He pointed to lawsuits against Google, explaining that the company has repeatedly been caught tracking users even when people believe location services are turned off. Despite massive fines, the behavior continues.

Why? Because, as Glenn put it, “They make more money doing that than they lose from being sued.”

To him, that reveals the deeper problem. The companies collecting the world’s data operate under financial incentives that reward surveillance, not privacy.

“You cannot trust these companies,” he warned, pointing to tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Google.

In Glenn’s view, the devices people buy every day are helping fund a digital infrastructure capable of monitoring behavior at massive scale. Supporting those ecosystems is like “feeding the beast” that is building the surveillance system itself.

But instead of ending on that warning, Glenn pivoted to solutions.

He explained that their upcoming webinar breaks the issue down step by step before showing viewers practical ways to protect themselves. That includes explaining why privacy-focused operating systems like Linux can offer an alternative to mainstream platforms.

Just as importantly, the final part of the training tackles the question many people immediately ask: how do you actually transition away from the systems you’re already using?

Glenn said the course walks people through that process so they can move from what they have now to something more private without needing advanced technical skills.

The surveillance systems being built by Big Tech may already be taking shape, but as Glenn and Eric made clear, people still have a choice about whether they remain inside that system—or start taking steps to reclaim their privacy.

If there’s one lesson people are beginning to realize about modern technology, it’s this:

The devices we rely on every day aren’t just tools. They’re surveillance systems.

Your phone tracks your location. Your apps collect your behavior. And now, AI integrated directly into your computer can record what you do on your screen every few seconds.

Your emails.

Your messages.

Your searches.

Even things you type but never send.

That isn’t speculation. It’s the direction Big Tech has already taken.

And the uncomfortable truth is that the people building these systems know exactly how powerful they are.

Many of the same tech leaders who sell these devices to billions of users take extraordinary precautions with their own technology, covering cameras and limiting the very tools they encourage everyone else to use.

Because data is power.

And the more data that flows through these systems, the more influence the companies behind them gain over the digital world we all live in.

But the playing field doesn’t have to stay that way.

During the training, they walk through how modern operating systems collect and analyze your behavior, how AI tools can build detailed behavioral profiles, and why many of the privacy settings people rely on don’t actually stop data collection.

More importantly, they explain a practical alternative.

Instead of relying on software designed around data collection, they show how privacy-focused systems like Linux can give users far more control over their own computers.

And they break it down step by step so everyday people—not just programmers or tech experts—can understand how to make the transition.

Because once you understand how these systems work, protecting your privacy becomes far easier than most people think.

You can’t control the direction the tech industry chooses to take.

But you can control how much access those systems have to your life.

