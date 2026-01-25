EXCLUSIVE: The Cancer Protocol Big Pharma Tried to Bury | Daily Pulse

Doctors gave him 60 days to live.

But Rick Hill refused to die.

He walked away from chemo, flew to Mexico, and followed a cancer protocol so effective, they said he never had cancer.

51 years later, he’s still alive—and warning others to think twice before saying yes to chemo.

As national attention turns towards sugar, ultra-processed foods, and metabolic disease—sparked by recent public health and policy debates—Rick Hill brings a perspective that predates today’s headlines by decades.

In the early 1970s, Rick was told by the Mayo Clinic that he had only months to live. Instead of accepting that prognosis, he pursued an integrative, nutrition-focused approach that treated cancer as a metabolic condition.

Beginning with the complete removal of sugar and processed foods, Rick survived—and remains cancer-free more than five decades later.

This episode connects today’s breaking news to lived experience, asking a deeper question:

What if we’ve known the root cause of many chronic diseases far longer than we admit?

Rick Hill joins us now.

Maria opened the interview on a hopeful note, pointing to a rare shift in public health messaging. RFK Jr. had just declared a national “war on added sugar,” calling it the true driver of metabolic disease. “My message is clear: Eat real food.”

For Rick Hill, that message wasn’t new. It was more than half a century overdue.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, the Mayo Clinic told me I had months to live,” he said. Rather than follow the standard protocol, Rick walked away from the system completely and traveled to a clinic in Mexico—where he was told something radically different.

“Stop eating sugar. Sugar feeds your cancer. Can you do that, Rick?”

He didn’t just cut back. He cut it out entirely. For five straight years, not a single slip. “I can look you in the eye and say I didn’t cheat on this,” he explained, adding that his church, his family, and people praying for him had all pitched in to get him there. Letting them down was never an option.

That decision, paired with a strict metabolic and nutritional protocol, became the foundation of his recovery. And now, over 50 years later, Rick is still here—cancer-free and sharing the principles that saved his life.

#ad: When banks can freeze accounts over a $25 donation, it’s a clear warning that the system doesn’t deserve your trust, or your life savings.

That’s why more people are opting out and moving into a self-directed crypto IRA they actually control. It offers tax advantages, real ownership over your money, and protection from the whims of the government for your “bad behavior.”

If you want retirement savings that can’t be shut off with a keystroke, visit DailyPulseCrypto.com.

Book a free consultation today with a Bitcoin expert and get up to $2,500 in free crypto with a qualifying account.

Talk to an Expert

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

It wasn’t just about what he ate. Rick said his doctor taught him something deeper—a way of thinking about food called “signaling.” Every bite, every choice, was a message to his body. Not just about nutrition, but about survival.

“Your body will see and understand and think the last time he felt this way, it nearly killed us,” Rick said. “Your immune system shuts down. And won’t want to play nice anymore.”

That quiet moment of compromise—grabbing junk food instead of the salad—is more than a matter of willpower. It tells your body you’ve gone back to old habits that nearly ended your life.

But when you stay the course? When you choose to fight for your health?

“I’m going to keep you alive,” Rick told his body. And it listened.

Next, Rick offered a powerful visual to show how much has changed.

He recently came across an old photo of himself at the beach in 1965. It captured a wide shot of the shoreline packed with people.

“I did not see an overweight person on that beach for as far as your eye could see,” he said. “Try that today.”

What happened? It wasn’t laziness. It was the food. The chemicals. The overprocessing. The normalization of metabolic poison.

People’s bodies changed when the food changed.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health like Rick did?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

He also recalled the eye-opening moment that helped him avoid a decision he believes would have destroyed him.

Days before he was scheduled to begin chemotherapy, Rick walked the halls of the Mayo Clinic and asked other patients one simple question.

“Would you do this again now that you’ve started your chemo?”

He expected a range of answers. But instead, he heard the same thing over and over.

“To a person,” he said, “they said, I am so sorry I started this.”

That was enough for him. He walked away—and never went back.

While many people eventually came to admire Rick’s transformation, some never did. Even within his own family.

“My brother said he’d rather be dead than eat like I do,” he recalled. “And unfortunately, that was honored.”

He wasn’t trying to judge. He was trying to warn people. Some choices you can’t take back—and some truths hit hardest when they come from those you love most.

The interview closed with Rick reflecting on the system that nearly ended his life—and the one that saved it.

“I was being harmed when I was in Big Pharma medicine,” he said.

That all changed 51 years ago when a group of doctors spoke to him honestly. They didn’t make promises. They asked for his participation.

“This is participatory medicine. Are you going to help us? If you do, we think you can live.”

Back then, Rick was a young man preparing to die. Today, he’s a grandfather who got to watch his children grow up. He didn’t just survive—he got a life full of moments that would’ve been erased had he stayed with what he called a “chemical life.”

“The real deal, without the chemicals, has given me grandkids,” he said.

What saved him wasn’t a product. It was a choice. Between two systems. One that profits from illness, and one that helps you fight for your life.

Rick chose the latter—and he never looked back.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health like Rick did?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. If Rick Hill’s story opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full video:

Share