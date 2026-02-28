EXCLUSIVE: The Cancer Protocol They Say Doesn’t Exist | Daily Pulse

NOTE: The following article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thanks for your support!

RFK Jr. revealed today that he is “not happy” with Trump’s executive order giving producers of glyphosate (Roundup) a liability shield for the injuries they cause.

Two recent studies found that glyphosate causes 10+ fatal cancers in rats at “safe” doses.

What about humans? RFK Jr. believes “glyphosate causes cancer.”

“Pesticides are poison. They’re designed to kill all life,” he told Rogan today.

Glyphosate is sprayed on nearly everything, from wheat and oats to corn, soy, lentils, and chickpeas.

The only reliable way to avoid it is to eat organic foods, which are often two to three times more expensive than their non-organic counterparts.

The system won’t protect you from cancer-causing agents. And when you get cancer, the “treatments” cost a fortune.

That’s a rigged system.

One of the most overlooked “treatments” isn’t expensive at all—it’s prevention. And it’s the part of the cancer conversation you almost never hear about.

Before acknowledging his frustration today, RFK Jr. was begrudgingly explaining why a chemical he believes causes cancer still needs to be sprayed all over our food.

It’s a reminder that no single person can overhaul a deeply corrupt system overnight. There are political constraints far beyond public view. RFK Jr. can only do so much. That means we have to take control of our own destiny.

Ryan Richardson is a nutrition-first health advocate and second-generation natural health educator focused on prevention, nutrient literacy, and long-term family wellness. He was raised in a family shaped by prevention-first values and the legacy of his grandfather, Dr. John A. Richardson—a pioneering physician who treated patients using a metabolic approach that emphasized nutrition as the foundation of health.

That legacy gives Ryan a rare long-view perspective on how nutrition culture—and the narratives surrounding health—have evolved over time. He joins us now.

Ryan Richardson opened the interview by tracing his mission back to where it truly began—not in a laboratory or a clinic, but at his family dinner table.

He grew up hearing his grandfather, Dr. John Richardson, repeat one line over and over: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It wasn’t just a catchy phrase. In their home, it was a principle. A lens through which they viewed health, illness, and responsibility.

His grandfather treated patients with stage three and stage four disease. He understood how devastating it is to fight something once it has already taken root. Ryan said that if his grandfather could address people today, the message would be simple: don’t wait until you’re sick. Because once illness sets in, everything changes. It becomes harder. More expensive. More exhausting. A full-scale battle you never wanted to fight.

Ryan acknowledged that their company has spent years working with people who were already facing serious illness. But over time, he realized something was missing.

Prevention.

The goal, he said, shouldn’t be surviving disease. It should be avoiding it in the first place. As he put it, “prevent it from happening in the first place, and you won’t have to do all this nasty stuff.”

From there, Ryan took the conversation back 100 years—long before industrial farming reshaped the food supply and processed products dominated grocery shelves.

He said B17 once appeared naturally in fruits, seeds, and even in beef, because cattle grazed on nutrient-rich grasses. In that era, he argued, metabolic disease rates were nowhere close to what we see today.

Then the system changed.

Food became cheaper to produce. Sweeter. Easier to store. Engineered for shelf life and mass scale.

And in the process, something essential was lost. Soil quality declined. Nutrients were stripped away. Farming shifted toward efficiency instead of nourishment.

Ryan didn’t point to a single villain. But he did deliver a line that cut through the noise: “The other side’s not looking out for that right now. We have to look out for it ourselves.”

If the system won’t prioritize your health, you have to.

The tone shifted dramatically when Ryan began talking about friends he had lost.

He recalled people receiving devastating diagnoses and then being told to make life-altering decisions almost immediately. He described hearing doctors say, “You have to try chemotherapy, and you have a week to decide.” In some cases, patients were told, “It’s our protocol or nothing.”

The shift was palpable. You could hear the strain in his voice. He admitted he still wrestles with whether he could have done more—whether he could have fought harder to show them other options before time ran out.

He wasn’t telling people what to choose. He was warning them not to let fear dictate the timeline. Too often, he said, Americans don’t hear the full range of possibilities. They hear urgency. They feel pressure. They’re put on a clock.

And he described that reality as “deeply, deeply dark.”

Ryan then pivoted to something less dramatic on the surface, but just as consequential: basic deficiencies.

He pointed to vitamin D and said it’s shockingly common for people to be low, citing doctors who claim nearly every patient they test comes back deficient. In his view, modern life is part of the problem. We spend most of our time indoors. We avoid direct sunlight. We live under artificial lighting and climate control, increasingly disconnected from the environment our bodies were designed for.

He extended that argument to water. “Gone are the days of drinking tap water,” he said, raising concerns about fluoride and other chemical exposure. Then he offered a comparison that lingered. There is no cure for scurvy because scurvy isn’t caused by a mysterious disease. It happens when vitamin C is missing. Restore what’s missing, and the problem resolves.

He urged viewers to apply that same logic to chronic illness. What if, in many cases, the issue isn’t a random mystery but long-term depletion? Vitamin D. Sunlight. Clean water. Nothing extreme.

Just fundamentals that modern life has quietly stripped away.

Next, Ryan addressed those who are currently facing a major medical decision.

His tone remained calm, measured—not combative. “You oftentimes have more time than you think,” he said. He cautioned against fear-based timelines that push patients into irreversible choices before they’ve had the chance to research, reflect, or seek additional perspectives.

He stressed that people deserve to see all of their options—not just one or two presented under pressure. At the same time, he wasn’t condemning modern medicine outright. If someone reviews the information and chooses a traditional path, that’s their decision.

The real question is whether patients are fully informed before that decision is made.

In his view, most Americans never hear the complete picture. His guidance was straightforward: do your research, ask questions, and trust your gut.

As the conversation wrapped up, Maria stepped back and widened the lens.

Prevention, she argued, is no longer something that happens by default. In today’s world, it requires intention, because the systems surrounding us are not designed with health as their first priority. She returned to glyphosate—a theme she raised repeatedly throughout the interview. A chemical once widely criticized is now openly defended, while liability protections expand and consumers are left navigating a food supply they never designed and cannot fully control.

Maria didn’t soften her words: “We have governments that are committed to poisoning us.”

Ryan brought the focus back to personal agency. Prevention, he said, isn’t complicated—but it is consistent. Clean water. Better food. Sunlight. Targeted supplementation. Not perfection. Discipline.

Maria then reminded viewers that those looking for support can visit RNCstore.com/pulse, the sponsor of the interview, for B17 and related prevention-focused products.

But the final message wasn’t commercial.

It was personal. “Please, please, please become educated on nutrition and prevention yourself. Don’t depend on anyone else to do it for you, because no one is going to.”

That conviction echoed through the entire conversation.

If the system won’t prioritize your health, you must.

