EXCLUSIVE: Patriot Act 2.0 Is Hiding Under a Seemingly Harmless New Name | Daily Pulse

A new federal bill is gaining quiet bipartisan support, and most Americans have no idea what it actually does. It’s called the Kids Off Social Media Act. On the surface, it sounds like common sense. Protect children online, limit harmful content.

Who wouldn’t agree with that? But what’s being sold as child safety could fundamentally reshape how Americans access the Internet. That means stronger identity verification systems and infrastructure that make anonymous participation far more difficult.

We’ve seen this pattern before. Remember the Patriot Act? It was presented as a temporary response to terrorism. “Give up a little privacy to gain security.” Well, 25 years later, that infrastructure didn’t disappear. It became a permanent surveillance framework embedded into daily life.

Policies introduced during moments of fear tend to outlive the crisis that justified them. The Kids Off Social Media Act looks no different.

De-anonymize the internet “for the kids.” Make identity the key to access. And once identity becomes mandatory for being online, it’s not hard to imagine financial access tied to the same system.

This bill is bigger than social media. It’s about building the architecture of control. And for many Christians, that convergence isn’t a coincidence. It raises serious questions about systems that link buying and selling to compliance.

And in moments like this, people look for assets outside centralised control. For thousands of years, gold has functioned as honest money. It doesn’t require permission to buy, sell, and trade. And it has held its value throughout every major war and financial collapse in history.

Now, as governments expand digital oversight, gold is once again surging as a hedge against fiat and an increasingly controlled financial system.

Pastor Allen joins us to explain how gold protects freedom and why this new online safety bill could shape the future of both our rights and our money.

Pastor Allen opened the conversation with a warning that set the tone for everything that followed. In his view, the system never moves forward without a pretext.

He said there’s always a moment of panic, a headline, a crisis that justifies the next expansion of control. As he put it, “there’s always a crisis” used to move the needle forward. Whether it was 1971 and the break from gold, 9/11 and the Patriot Act, or COVID and emergency powers, he argued that the script never really changes. Fear comes first. Control comes second.

He reminded viewers that “there’s nothing so permanent as a temporary government program,” urging people not to make life-altering decisions in a state of panic. And when officials claim something is for your “safety,” he warned, you can “bet your bottom dollar it’s for their pocketbook.”

Pastor Allen posed a question that bluntly put everything in perspective: “So you want to convince me that an elitist group of satanic pedophiles has my children’s best interest at heart when it comes to online regulation?”

He compared government oversight to strangers knocking on your door and asking to watch your kids.

Pastor Allen made it clear that protecting children is a parent’s responsibility, not a bureaucrat’s. Handing over more authority under the banner of protection isn’t wisdom but “madness,” he argues.

From there, the discussion moved beneath the headlines and into the system itself.

Pastor Allen argued that many Christians misunderstand money because they’ve only ever lived inside a fiat framework.

He explained that “the entire monetary system of fiat money is debt based,” then delivered a blunt warning: “You are a slave in this system by default.” In his view, personal debt isn’t the real problem. The architecture of the system is.

Pastor Allen used a simple metaphor to make his point clear. Attacking digital ID without confronting fiat currency, he said, is like trimming branches while leaving the root untouched.

“Digital ID is just a software upgrade on paper money.” If you don’t deal with the foundation, he warned, the system doesn’t weaken — it adapts and grows stronger.

Pastor Allen summarized his broader philosophy about faith, freedom, and government in four words: “Maximize Jesus, minimize Caesar.”

He acknowledged that the government isn’t going away. But he insisted its grip on your life can be reduced.

Complacency, he warned, leads to poverty “like a robber,” invoking biblical imagery to describe what happens when people drift instead of preparing. His message wasn’t abstract theology. It was a practical strategy: prepare, think ahead, and build independence wherever you can.

“If we all do that as individuals, we will win. Freedom will win.”

In the final minutes, Maria articulated what she sees as the endgame: “We know that the ultimate goal is the mark of the beast. It is the ultimate goal.” She described a system where economic participation hinges on compliance, where buying and selling are no longer rights but permissions.

Everything may seem calm now, but Pastor Allen argued that’s a good thing because preparation is easiest when everything feels calm.

Once the next crisis hits, options narrow fast. And “Agenda 2030 is around the corner.”

You don’t prepare when the doors are already closing. You prepare before they do.

