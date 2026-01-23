EXCLUSIVE: A Pastor’s ‘Digital Gold’ Escape Plan from Government Tyranny | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

When the freedom convoy protested Canada’s vax mandates, Trudeau’s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland issued a grave warning:

“We now have the tools to follow the money.”

What that meant was your bank account will be frozen, the insurance on your vehicle will be suspended, and if someone donates to your cause, their bank accounts will be frozen, too.

How different things would be if the people had the tools to “follow the money” in government spending. Instead, surveillance runs one way, downward, while power and secrecy flow upward.

This is true for almost every single Western Nation. And it’s the exact opposite of what the Founding Fathers wanted.

When governments treat their citizens like pawns, a revolutionary course of action is required. And it starts by opting out of their tyrannical financial system.

COVID took us all by surprise by showing how fast freedom can vanish when a so-called crisis takes hold. Just two weeks to stop the spread, they told us. Well, those two weeks dragged on for four years. They wiped out small businesses, censored your speech and came after your job over a pathogen with a 0.3% kill rate.

That wasn’t a health crisis. It was an attempt to subdue society by also a massively lucrative wealth funnel. Between March of 2020 and late 2021, the COVID era created about 573 new billionaires worldwide.

And the existing billionaires got even richer.

And while they dangled endless carrots about what we needed to do to get back to normal, the same people who told you what to inject also decided who got rich. And as bad as Covid was, it was only a dress rehearsal for what comes next.

The next phase is already being discussed openly:

• Digital IDs.

• CBDCs.

• Social credit scores.

• Access to “privileges” based on compliance.

But know this: you can fight back. You don’t have to comply with their monetary system.

And that same instinct that made you skeptical in 2020 is the instinct that could position you for generational wealth now.

BlockTrust IRA Brand Ambassador Pastor Allen joins us to discuss.

The interview began with Pastor Allen describing the moment that first shook him awake during COVID. It wasn’t some breaking scandal or dramatic event—it was how fast the messaging changed without explanation.

In March 2020, he wore a mask to Costco and got dirty looks. “Then by April, I was getting jeered at for not wearing one,” he said.

Within 30 days, the official line had flipped—from “don’t wear a mask, save them for hospitals” to “you can’t enter without one.” That sudden reversal, Allen said, was impossible to ignore. “How did the experts go from ‘we don’t know’ to mandates in a single month?”

It was the first time he felt something was deeply wrong. The speed of the shift wasn’t just confusing—it was unsettling. What disturbed him most was how quickly people embraced the contradiction without question.

For Allen, it was never just about masks. It was about how easily fear could override logic—and how fast that fear could be used to control. That’s when he started digging, asking harder questions, and following the one thread that kept showing up: “follow the money.”

As the conversation deepened, Maria gave Allen space to say what many people were thinking, but few were willing to say out loud: “Forcing an injection is basically like rape.”

He explained how his wife, who was pregnant at the time, was told to take the COVID vaccine or lose her job. To him, the threat crossed a moral line that could not be uncrossed.

“When my wife’s employer was threatening her—get this injection or lose your job—the way I viewed that was like an enemy coming into my house and trying to rape my wife.”

“That’s how serious this is,” he said. “You would never let that happen without fighting.”

That experience, he explained, stripped away any remaining illusion about what the COVID era had become. It wasn’t about health anymore. It was about power.

And because it was about power, Pastor Allen decided to do something he’d never done before: invest in Bitcoin. That decision led Maria to ask how Pastor Allen came to see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a tool to fight back against tyranny.

At first, Bitcoin caught Allen’s eye purely because the price was going up. But the deeper he looked, the more it became a moral issue.

“I thought I was trying to figure out what Bitcoin is,” he said. “But really I was after the question of why Bitcoin is. Why does it exist? What problem is it solving?”

Once he saw the systemic fraud baked into fiat currency, the pieces fell into place. He called it a “debt-based monetary network” designed to benefit the powerful at the expense of everyone else.

From a Christian lens, Bitcoin became more than an investment—it became, in his words, “the right thing to do.”

Pastor Allen explained that Bitcoin was fundamentally designed around financial freedom—a permissionless, decentralized system that operates outside traditional banking control.

Unlike fiat, Bitcoin can’t be devalued by a printing machine. There’s a fixed supply. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin. And there is no central authority.

That, he argued, is the entire point: “We now have a tool that separates corrupt humans from money. The rules of the money can no longer be corrupted… and that’s the revolution of Bitcoin.”

Allen exposed the media’s false narrative about the Canadian trucker convoy. While headlines claimed Bitcoin was seized, the reality was far different.

“The funds on the blockchain that had already been distributed could not be touched,” he said.

He knew people whose accounts were frozen just for donating $25. But Bitcoin gave donors a way around tyranny—one that governments still haven’t cracked.

The Founding Fathers fought a revolution over a tax in the range of 1 to 3% of income without representation. Now, most Americans pay well over 25%. And on top of that, there’s the silent tax of inflation.

Pastor Allen explained that inflation is “not just stealing your money,” but it is “stealing your time.”

Money is how we store the value of our labor. But when governments print more of it, they silently devalue everything you worked for.

“They make you use this money, then they make it worth less,” he lamented.

This is why Bitcoin matters, Allen argued—and why the fiat system is so quietly evil.

Pastor Allen ended the interview with a sobering warning and a fire-lit challenge: if you want to survive the next wave of tyranny, your entire life needs to be optimized for freedom—starting now.

He urged people to prepare their health, wealth, education, and independence from the system.

“Start with what you can control,” he said. “Whether it’s homeschooling, self-custody of Bitcoin, or growing your own food—“every bit of sovereignty you reclaim matters.”

“I’m talking about everything,” he said. “Eat better food. Be strong. Don’t rely on the system.”

Because when the next so-called crisis hits, it’s not just about resisting—it’s about being ready.

“You should be doing everything you can to optimize your life towards freedom,” Pastor Allen advised.

And Bitcoin is one of those things.

