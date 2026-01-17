EXCLUSIVE: How to Escape the Social Credit System Before It’s Too Late | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

Palantir’s CEO said the quiet part out loud—and no one blinked.

He claims his software “single-handedly” stopped the rise of the “far right” in Europe.

Read that again.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s called algorithmic electioneering—where unelected tech elites shape political outcomes with code, not votes.

Now add shadowbans, blacklists, real-time emotional profiling, AI-driven behavior scoring….



And ask yourself: are you still the one making the decisions?

This isn’t just about censorship or elections anymore.

The coordinated, worldwide roll out of Digital ID is happening before our eyes. Scammers are now super powered with AI, and are very dangerous. The surveillance and digital control grid is growing and people feel boxed in.

Glenn and Eric Meder are privacy experts, and they say there is absolutely a way out of this—and people can and should take steps to protect themselves against the looming social credit system right now. They join us today to discuss.

Glenn Meder didn’t waste time sugarcoating it. He opened the interview with a stark warning: digital IDs and surveillance systems are designed to enslave humanity.

“They have the technology to control every single aspect of our lives,” he said, describing a future where you’re rewarded or punished instantly—without trial, without explanation.

The scariest part? It’s not some distant dystopia. The infrastructure is already being built.

“If it’s not enough to protect yourself, do this for your kids,” he urged. “They will never know liberty again.”

That, he emphasized, is what’s truly at stake.

“This is the most important issue of our day—to stop this digital control grid.”

#ad: The surveillance state is already here—but there’s still time to opt out.

Governments, banks, and Big Tech are tightening the net. Digital IDs, biometric scans, real-time message scanning—none of this is theory anymore. That’s why Privacy Academy is hosting a free webinar on January 28 at 7PM Central to help you fight back.

👉 Register now: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

You’ll learn how to reclaim your privacy, protect your data, and shield your family from the growing surveillance grid. No cost, no catch—just tools and tactics that work.

Claim Your Free Spot!

Eric Meder took it even further, exposing a system that’s already quietly running in the background.

He explained how social credit-style blacklists are being woven into communication systems. When you call someone, their phone might display a warning that you’ve been blacklisted, he said. “If you do answer this call, you’re going to lose points…”

This isn’t a warning about what might happen someday. It’s a feature already being tested. Friends, coworkers—even family—are forced to choose between keeping their score or staying connected to you.

“They’re going to avoid you like the plague.”

It’s isolation by design—a system built to sever human bonds, enforce obedience, and punish dissent without saying a word.

Maria then dropped a bombshell: Palantir’s CEO has openly admitted their software was used to stop the rise of the “far right” in Europe.

This had nothing to do with public safety. It was about shaping political outcomes—quietly, surgically, and at scale. A new kind of electioneering, carried out through algorithms instead of ballots.

Glenn warned that most people inside the system don’t even realize it’s happening. Their worldview is being shaped in real time—without their knowledge. “If you just follow along… you won’t notice anything is wrong,” he said.

And by the time they do, it may already be too late to resist.

From there, the conversation turned to something more personal: your emotions.

Glenn revealed that Microsoft’s AI tool literally takes screenshots every second and tracks your pupil dilation to see how you react to what’s on screen.

That data, combined with information from Fitbits and other wearables, helps the system learn what grabs your attention and how to trigger specific emotions.

All of it feeds the algorithm that shapes your worldview. It’s not just tracking what you look at. It’s manipulating what you feel.

“That’s why hackers want every little data point of data about you.”

It gets darker. Glenn described a future where behavior isn’t governed by courts or laws, but by instant, automated punishment.

“You give a thumbs up to something they don’t like—instantaneous $200 fine,” he said. No appeals. No human review. Just immediate digital enforcement.

With CBDCs and digital ID in place, AI will be able to enforce obedience at scale—with zero friction. “It’s how you train a dog,” he added.

And that’s exactly the plan.

“That’s how they’re going to use it and weaponize it against us.”

Still, the conversation didn’t end in despair. Glenn and Eric believe there’s still time to stop what’s coming— but only if people act now.

“The more people that minimize surveillance now, the harder it will be for them to implement it,” Glenn said. It’s not just about protecting yourself. It’s about breaking the entire system before it locks into place.

Their group, Privacy Academy, is already helping people reclaim their privacy and pushing legislation to ban digital ID and preserve cash.

Eric put it plainly: “Get your house in order first. Then help your community.”

This wasn’t doomsday. It was a strategy.

A roadmap for resistance.

#ad: The control grid is already online—and your data is feeding it.

From digital IDs to AI-powered blacklists, the system is advancing fast. But there’s still time to take back control. On January 28 at 7PM Central, Privacy Academy is hosting a free webinar to show you how.

👉 Register here: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

Discover practical steps to protect your privacy, block surveillance tracking, and keep your family out of the system’s crosshairs. It’s free, actionable, and urgently needed.

Claim Your Free Spot!

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full video:

Share