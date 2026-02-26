EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Was a Middleman... This Is Who Really Runs the World | Daily Pulse

EDITOR’S NOTE: Tonight’s guest, Jay Dyer, is not affiliated with our sponsor BlockTrust IRA, and his views on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are his own. When you support our sponsors, you directly support our uncensored reporting and our independence. Thank you for standing with us.

It’s been about a month since more than 3 million Epstein files were released, and what they exposed makes one thing painfully clear: we’ve been living under an illusion of government and politics for years, if not decades.

Anyone who has spent time in the conspiracy world already understands that the real power structure stretches far beyond the political theater fed to us on TV.

So who is actually at the top? Who is really pulling the strings? And what is their ultimate goal?

One person who has spent years trying to answer those exact questions is Jay Dyer, and he joins us today to dig into what feels like a real-life “Eyes Wide Shut” conspiracy.

Jay Dyer began by dismantling the idea that Jeffrey Epstein was merely a well-connected criminal who happened to brush shoulders with the powerful.

In his view, that narrative doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

He reminded viewers that Epstein openly admitted being recruited into the Trilateral Commission by “the Kissinger circles and David Rockefeller,” and even referred to himself as Rockefeller’s “legate.” That’s not the résumé of a random trafficker. It suggests proximity to “the top of the pyramid.”

From there, he linked the Epstein files to the broader power structure long discussed in alternative circles: the Rothschilds, Rockefeller interests, Bilderberg, Chatham House, British intelligence. The emails, he argued, reveal an “untouchable class” shielded by agencies including Mossad, the CIA, and British intelligence.

For Jay, this wasn’t partisan theater. This was evidence of a steering committee operating above governments, quietly shaping outcomes behind the curtain.

And when he cited emails referencing “hunting people,” he suggested it exposed something even more revealing: a belief in total immunity. They behaved as though nothing could touch them.

As Jay put it, “You’re not David Rockefeller’s legate if you’re just some random criminal.”

When the conversation turned to Bitcoin, Jay moved quickly to debunk the lies.

He immediately dismissed the fake “Epstein is Satoshi” email as absurd and explained why the premise collapses on inspection.

Bitcoin, he said, isn’t a shadowy centralized project run behind closed doors. Its code is public. The ledger is public. And any meaningful change would require broad consensus across decentralized nodes.

That structure, he argued, sets it apart from fiat systems and central bank digital currencies, which he described as infinitely inflatable and centrally controlled.

Epstein’s involvement didn’t indict Bitcoin. If anything, it suggested he was studying it, possibly looking for ways to steer it or co-opt it. That’s a very different narrative.

He viewed the sudden wave of headlines linking Epstein to Bitcoin as “another attack.”

Then he made his stance crystal clear.

“I bought a lot more Bitcoin in the last week precisely because it’s at a discount.”

As the interview moved toward its conclusion, Jay widened the lens beyond Epstein to the Orwellian system taking shape around us.

He described the endgame as a “global hive mind,” a structure where surveillance, AI, behavioral conditioning, and economic control fuse into one framework. He referenced elite discussions of a “global interlinked brain” that can be steered by those at the top.

This, he argued, is where pre-crime AI and technocracy converge. Control no longer requires secret labs. It operates through media, pharmaceuticals, education, digital platforms, and financial rails. He called it “MKUltra on a mass scale,” suggesting society itself has become the experiment.

Then he brought it back to money.

He drew a hard line between Bitcoin and the direction he sees elites moving. Epstein’s interest, he argued, didn’t align with decentralization. It pointed toward something closer to a central bank digital currency.

Bitcoin has a fixed supply and is decentralized. A CBDC would be centrally issued, infinitely inflatable, and fully “tracked, traced, and controlled by the central state.”

That distinction, he argued, is everything.

Epstein wasn’t embracing decentralization. He was tracking emerging trends and positioning himself around systems that could be steered toward centralized control.

Jay urged viewers to reduce reliance on centralized systems and understand the financial architecture being built around them.

Because, as he emphasized, “Bitcoin is the opposite of a central bank digital currency.”

If there’s one undeniable lesson from the Epstein files, it’s this:

There are two tiers of justice: One for regular people. And one for the rich and powerful.

And that divide doesn’t end in the courtroom. It runs straight through the financial system.

