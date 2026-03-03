The Iran War Just Crossed a Dangerous Line | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - A conservative revolt is brewing within MAGA over the war in Iran, as Americans demand answers about why the nation is edging toward another Middle East conflict after years of promises to end them.

What was framed as a limited strike now looks, to many, like the opening move in a much larger confrontation.

For years, Donald Trump warned that “endless wars” would drain American blood and treasure. Now strikes are underway, boots on the ground have not been ruled out, and just 27% of Americans approve, according to a recent Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, the UK is reportedly opening its bases for U.S. operations, China has backed Iran “defending its sovereignty,” European gas prices have surged, Iranian drones struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil facility, and threats to shut down the Strait of Hormuz are sending shockwaves through global markets.

Commentators like Matt Walsh are pressing a simple but critical question: what is the clear, direct benefit to American citizens?

If diplomacy was still in motion, why did war come first?

Watch Maria’s report before this escalates even further.

STORY #2 - A Texas cotton farmer is warning that an 18 million square foot data center and nuclear plant planned north of Amarillo could devastate the Panhandle.

He says this isn’t just about servers and AI, it’s about water, wells, and the future of families who have farmed this land for generations.

The Texas Panhandle is the largest cotton producing region in the United States, and its farmers depend on limited groundwater to survive. Under a 20-year agreement with the City of Amarillo, the proposed facility would receive 2.5 million gallons of municipal water per day, more than 912 million gallons a year. The farmer says that kind of water draw could crush agriculture and leave residents, many reliant on well water, with little left.

Paul Bondar, who is running for Congress in Texas’ 32nd District, broadened the warning, pointing to what he calls “dark money” from Big Tech, including Meta, backing Republican candidates who may ultimately serve their funders. He says voters are tired of electing people who do not truly represent them.

Is this the cost of so-called progress?

Watch Maria’s full report and decide for yourself.

STORY #3 - President Trump is signaling that the war with Iran could last far longer than advertised, and he is not ruling out boots on the ground.

After promising to end endless wars, the White House is now floating a “projected four to five weeks” timeline, followed by a chilling caveat, “but we can go longer,” and a pledge to do “whatever it takes.”

During a tense Pentagon briefing Monday morning, War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed there are currently no U.S. boots on the ground. But when pressed repeatedly, he refused to rule them out as Operation Epic Fury advances.

Reporters demanded clear objectives and a defined exit strategy, and walked away with neither. Hegseth insisted this is not an “endless war,” even as tempers flared and he snapped at a reporter, a moment that exposed just how much strain is building inside the Pentagon.

The bottom line is that escalation is still firmly on the table. Are Americans witnessing the opening chapter of something far bigger?

