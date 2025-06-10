The LA Riots Reek of a Deep State Operation | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The LA riots aren’t organic. They’re a smokescreen—engineered to justify what comes next: lockdowns, military on the streets, and more AI surveillance.

And it’s not just LA.

A nationwide map reveals the chaos is coordinated, well-funded, and primed to erupt across America.

@DataRepublican uncovered explosive links to radical left-wing groups—some tied to Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

Even LA Mayor Karen Bass has deep ties to U.S.-backed regime change operations through the National Endowment for Democracy.

Meanwhile, the media laughs it off as “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

But what's coming next isn’t funny... It could be the next phase in a controlled demolition of American liberty.

June 14 is the next coordinated flashpoint.

Will Americans wake up before it’s too late?

STORY #2 - Moderna has a new mRNA COVID shot—named after violent death—and the FDA approved it with no placebo trial.

Yes, really.

“Nex” means murder, execution, or slaughter.

That’s what Moderna chose to call its latest injection: mNEXSPIKE.

This isn’t just regulatory failure. It’s a betrayal wrapped in Latin.

HHS promised that all new vaccines would be tested against a placebo. But this one wasn’t. The trial compared it to an older shot—not saline.



And that older shot? Already linked to injuries and death.

RFK Jr. called this “gold standard science.”

Even worse, Moderna’s own insert admits a 2.7% serious adverse event rate—meaning 1 in every 37 people could be hospitalized or even die.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden warned this was coming.

“Safe and effective” was just the opening act.

Watch Maria Zeee’s report—then ask yourself: How far are they willing to go?

STORY #3 - A new theory about a “fifth plane” on 9/11 is blowing up the internet.

But the bigger story is what the media isn't telling you about America’s darkest day:

• Building 7 collapsed in freefall—without being hit.

• There's no evidence a plane hit the Pentagon.

• And in Shanksville, the crash site looked like nothing but a hole in the ground.

With so many cracks in the official story, it’s no wonder Americans want answers.

Trump once promised to release the 9/11 files.

We’re still waiting.

Forget the fifth plane.

We need the truth about the first four.

What Maria Zeee uncovers in this report will leave you wondering what else they’re lying about.

