RFK Jr. Drops a Bombshell on 40-Year-Old Vaccine Problem | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, central to the Russiagate scam, just wiped his entire history on X—and then, something even more chilling happened…

All of his tweets vanished from the Internet Archive.

Strzok, a pivotal figure in the discredited Russiagate narrative, was deeply involved in the FBI’s targeting of General Michael Flynn. Now, as scrutiny grows, his digital trail has mysteriously disappeared—just as the intelligence community faces mounting questions about its actions.

The timing couldn’t be more suspicious, especially with the Internet Archive—recently designated a federal depository library—suddenly removing Strzok’s posts.

Tulsi Gabbard’s explosive release of documents, revealing a years-long FBI conspiracy against Trump, only deepens the mystery.

It all points to something very fishy…

Who is erasing history—and why? The public deserves answers. Watch Maria Zeee’s eye-opening report to uncover the truth before it’s gone for good.

STORY #2 - RFK Jr. just dropped a bombshell that could radically reshape vaccine policy in America.

He’s taking direct aim at the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)—a system that has failed vaccine-injured Americans for nearly 40 years.

In a fiery statement on X, Kennedy slammed the system for leaving countless injured individuals to suffer in silence, despite mountains of evidence proving harm.

This battle traces back to 1986 when vaccine manufacturers pressured President Reagan into granting them immunity from lawsuits. The result? A broken system that shields Big Pharma while leaving victims stranded.

Kennedy is vowing to overhaul this broken system, but skepticism remains. The government continues to fast-track vaccine approvals without transparency, and Big Pharma’s grip on the DOJ remains a massive obstacle.

Can RFK Jr. finally deliver the justice vaccine-injured victims deserve, or is this just another hollow promise?

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report and tell us what you think—is this the game-changer we’ve been waiting for?

STORY #3 - A brutal mob attack on a white woman in Cincinnati has shaken the nation—but what she revealed afterward may be more chilling than the violence itself.

The deafening silence from local officials exposes a troubling truth about the rapid decline of our cities.

Holly, the victim of this savage assault, is speaking out—outraged that not one Ohio state politician, from either party, reached out to her. This shocking neglect underscores a terrifying trend—our cities are descending into chaos while leaders remain paralyzed, unable to act.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Police Chief, Teresa Theetge, is facing a lawsuit from her own department, accusing her of discrimination and bias against white officers. In a jaw-dropping press conference, Theetge slammed social media for misrepresenting the attacks, despite clear video evidence of the brutality.

This isn’t just one isolated attack. It’s a glaring sign that a culture of inaction and bias is eroding the very fabric of our cities.

The truth here is too dangerous to ignore. Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report to hear what everyone’s too afraid to say out loud.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.