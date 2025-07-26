AI is already telling people to kill themselves.

Joe Allen says this isn’t a glitch—it’s a glimpse of what happens when machines replace morality.

Now those same systems are being hardwired into everything: healthcare, taxes, even Social Security.

But that’s just the beginning.

Beneath it all, something far more dangerous is rising—a digital god deciding who lives, who dies, what’s real… and what’s not.

You’re not part of the plan. You’re what powers it.

The White House unveiled America’s AI Action Plan this week. While we can see positive aspects of AI’s use, our job as journalists is to look more deeply at what we’re being told by the government and to inform the people of what they need to know.

And while some of what is planned could be positive, in this report, we reveal many causes for concern.

Joe Allen has spent the past several years of his career reporting on AI, transhumanism, and his mounting concerns about how the two are married behind the scenes.

He says alarming things are coming down the pipeline. Joe joins us now.

Joe Allen opened with a chilling warning: the U.S. AI Action Plan isn’t just a policy—it’s a sweeping social experiment playing out in real time.

Officials may sell it as progress, but Allen urged people to take a deeper look.

This isn’t about upgrading technology. It’s about running vast social experiments on entire sectors of society—live and without anyone knowing what the consequences may be.

“They want to put in place different institutions and procedures to conduct this experiment,” he explained.

The real danger, he warned, is that no one truly understands where any of it is headed.

“This is an experiment… and it’s on every sector of society”—from healthcare and education to corporate life, social life, and even the military.

Allen went on to deliver one of his most disturbing insights: AI isn’t just replacing jobs—it’s starting to replace parents, teachers, and even our sense of truth and morality.

As kids grow up surrounded and educated by bots, many are trusting them more than the people closest to them.

“They will see bots as trustworthy companions,” Allen explained. Even more troubling, he warned, they’ll begin to treat them as “the highest authority on what is and isn’t real. What is and isn’t good.”

Maria pointed out how adults already rely on X’s Grok for “fact-checks”—even when it’s spitting out clearly biased answers. The phrase “See what Grok said?” is quickly becoming a conversation-ender.

If this continues, Allen warned, we won’t just lose jobs—we could lose our grip on reality itself.

Joe Allen didn’t mince words when exposing the trap Americans are walking straight into.

The very people using AI today, he warned, are the ones it’s built to replace. While the government pitches it as progress and prosperity, Allen said the reality is far more brutal.

“If the machines work as they’re intended, they will eventually replace your job entirely,” he explained.

And this isn’t some fringe theory. “Elon Musk has said… people will be replaced by all these robots… Yuval Harari said we’ll just drug them and give them video games.”

They’re not hiding the plan—they’re announcing it.

The cruelest part? Americans are being asked to help build the very system that will make them obsolete… and they have no idea it’s happening.

When the topic turned to Neuralink, Allen pulled back the curtain on what he believes is Elon Musk’s true endgame—and it goes far beyond restoring movement or memory in those who need it.

Musk recently claimed that Neuralink could do “life-changing good” for “millions, maybe billions of people.” On the surface, that sounds noble. But as Maria pointed out, “Billions of people aren’t paralyzed. How many billions exactly is he planning to brain chip?”

This, Allen warned, isn’t about healing a few. It’s about wiring humanity directly into artificial intelligence.

He pointed to a 2023 panel with Bibi Netanyahu, Max Tegmark, and Greg Brockman, where Musk said, “If hundreds of millions or billions of people have a direct brain computer interface to their tertiary self, or AI self, that would be better for humanity.”

To Allen, that doesn’t sound like progress—it sounds like a dystopian nightmare.

“That’s a lunatic’s dream,” he said. Musk and others believe that brain-computer interfaces may be our only shot at surviving superintelligent AI—a threat they themselves helped create.

“That’s pretty galling to me,” Allen added.

Joe Allen closed with his most sobering warning: the elites driving the AI revolution don’t see humans as their partners.

“At best, they see us as subjects,” he said. “At worst, they see us as fuel.”

Even the most utopian promises of AI, he warned, “sound like some kind of nightmarish Antichrist scenario.” This isn’t progress—it’s a hostile takeover of human agency.

Sure, the tech sounds helpful—cancer detection, crime prevention—but Allen said the tradeoffs are baked in. The downsides are massive, inevitable, and ignored.

He pointed to the energy crisis as the perfect metaphor. Goldman Sachs predicts AI could spike electricity use by 160%. Small towns are already suffering brownouts from new data centers. If the trend continues, Eric Schmidt says AI could consume most of Earth’s electricity by 2040.

“Electricity, water—all of it is being redirected to train and cool AI,” Allen said. The message couldn’t be clearer: we’re draining the world to feed the machine.

Even with all the promises of safety and oversight, Allen said the root problem remains: “U.S. companies are at the forefront of creating the risks.”

This wasn’t sparked by global demand—it was engineered by a handful of elites. And if we don’t push back now, we’ll soon be ruled by a digital god no one voted for—and no one can control.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

