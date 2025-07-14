#10 - Eric Weinstein says he’d “bet money” that Epstein was an intelligence asset, with influence that went as far as controlling/buying off scientists and BURYING important discoveries.

According to Weinstein, Epstein and his girlfriend’s father were part of a “control mechanism” designed to keep revolutionary discoveries “within a framework.”

In plain English, that likely means discoveries didn’t see the light of day unless whoever was controlling Epstein approved it.

“I was in the Harvard Mathematics Department. Jeffrey Epstein was absolutely connected to the Harvard Math Department. I want to know why. How was he connected to the Math Department?” “Jeffrey Epstein knew a tremendous amount about my work when nobody knew anything about my work.” “It was very important to get Nobel laureates and some of the smartest people on Earth to come to the Virgin Islands and talk about gravity. Stephen Hawking was there, David Gross was there. Lawrence Krauss was there. Lisa Randall was there right before his conviction.” “I think that his girlfriend’s father, Robert Maxwell, was all through scientific publishing. And I think Pergamon Press was in part a control mechanism for making sure that revolutionary discoveries were taking place within a framework.” “I think Jeffrey Epstein was in part trying to fund science, trying to control it. I don’t really know.”

This 7-minute clip says a lot.

#9 - Tucker Carlson Says Dan Bongino Got ‘Completely Shafted’ in the Epstein Mess

“It kind of wrecks Dan’s career … It’s pretty hard for Dan to go back to his podcast audience and be like, ‘I'm telling you the truth’ when they all think he’s covering up for Epstein.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#8 - Stephen Miller delivers the single greatest explanation of the Democrat Party’s immigration agenda in two minutes flat.

This was a wake-up call.

Miller lays out a strategy decades in the making....a history lesson unfolding in real time.

“The left has been trying to shove marxism, socialism and communism down the throat of the American people for generations now.” “They ultimately were not able to do this during the Cold War because the middle-class revolted against communism and marxism and social engineering.” “The Democratic Party shifted their tactics to use migration as a weapon to break down the middle class and to gain political control in this country.” “They use migration to destroy our public education system, to destroy the healthcare system, to destroy wages and working conditions for the middle class of this country, and in effect to destroy social and community cohesion.” “In that rubble, in that chaos, in that conflict to then try to articulate the need for ever more government, ever more government redistribution, ever more government power.” “And then to ultimately import voters to then support that agenda, to import voters who do not believe in limited government, who do not believe in the U.S. Constitution.” “And that is why you are seeing now this VIOLENT, yes, VIOLENT, insurrectionist revolt by the Democrat Party against immigration and customs enforcement.” “So we really are at a hinge point here for the West. A fulcrum point.”

#7 - “Only 21% of Americans think that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.”

“That’s less than [the number of people who] believe in space aliens,” according to Rasmussen Reports pollster Mark Mitchell.

#6 – FDA approves new natural blue food dye from gardenia fruit.

Artificial dyes are being phased out en masse while clean, natural ingredients are taking over.

Big win for MAHA.

Video: @EricLDaugh

#5 - Trump confirms he’s sending ‘EVERYTHING’ to NATO....including Patriot missile systems arriving in Ukraine within days.

#4 - 'The View' Host Declares Violence Against ICE Agents is Part of a Justified "Reckoning"

#3 - Ghislaine Maxwell Ready to Testify Before Congress — Could Blow Lid Off Epstein Files and Elite Pedophile Network: Report

#2 - Rand Paul will be re-issuing his CRIMINAL REFERRAL to the DOJ for Anthony Fauci, after his “pardon” was confirmed to be issued by a late-night autopen.

@NickSortor writes, “Fauci lied REPEATEDLY in front of Congress and shaking while doing so. He’s guilty of perjury. LOCK HIM UP.”

#1 – Japanese Bombshell: Professor Says COVID Vaccines Could Be Linked to 600,000 Japanese Deaths

Read the full article by

:

Share

BONUS #1 - EPA Releases ‘Everything We Know’ on Contrails and Geoengineering

BONUS #2 - Hilarious: This Guy Must Really Regret Heckling Tom Homan…

BONUS #3 - The Drug from Nature the FDA Tried to Erase for Treating the “Incurable”

BONUS #4 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals How Intelligence Agencies Gather Blackmail on Politicians Without Them Suspecting It

BONUS #5 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

Get more from The Vigilant Fox in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

ATTENTION NEW READERS!

Thanks for making it all the way to the end! If you want alerts for my Top 10 lists and exclusive reports, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how it works:

First, enter your email below—this is my direct line to keep you updated.

Every afternoon or evening, I’ll send you the top 10 things I think really mattered in the news that day. It saves you time and spares you the headache of scrolling through social media all day.

And whenever a big interview or story breaks, I’ll break it down for you in simple, plain English.

Live your life while I sift through the news for you. Sign up below to stay informed.