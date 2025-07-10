#10 – CIA whistleblower exposes how intelligence agencies gather blackmail on politicians without them even suspecting it.

You’ll see how this connects to Epstein.

John Kiriakou reveals his superior got a promotion and a medal when he recruited a copy machine repairman.

At first, Kiriakou laughed, but then he realized the brilliance of the plan when he learned that the repairman secretly sent every document from a prime minister’s office straight to the CIA.

How did he do it? By planting a tiny device on the copy machine.

“He [my trainer] said, all of us want to recruit the prime minister. We’re not going to recruit the prime minister. We’re not even going to have access to the prime minister. But the prime minister’s got a copy machine in his office.

“And every once in a while, that machine is going to need to be cleaned and serviced. So you recruit the copy machine repairman. And when he goes in there to make his repair or to clean the drums or whatever, he installs a little device that we give him so that every time somebody makes a copy, it transmits a copy back to the CIA.”

What happened next?

He said, “I got a promotion. I got a medal. I got a photo op with the director. It made my career…”

Because this flow of information was pure leverage for the CIA:

“You know what they’re thinking. You know their next move. You know who their enemies are and who their allies are. Maybe it’s their position on trade negotiations. Maybe the prime minister has a health problem you need to plan for. You never know what might come through,” Kiriakou explained.

“That ONE critical nugget is all it takes.”

That, he says, is EXACTLY what Epstein was to intelligence agencies: someone with access (like the copy machine repairman) who quietly delivered leverage on the world’s elite.

#9 - Bill Nye “The Science Guy” says RFK Jr.’s claims about vaccines and autism have been “DEBUNKED up and down.”

Nye made these remarks after BLOCKING Kennedy, who was sending him “page after page” of material claiming vaccines cause autism.

“He was relentless.”

“I just told him he’s confused causation with correlation,” Nye said.

“Just because somebody got a vaccination and then somebody else got autism doesn’t mean one caused the other. This is science.”

#8 - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” has over 2,000 names of rich, powerful people, sealed by the court.

#7 - Ominous storms are rolling into Bowie, Maryland tonight.

#6 - Biden’s personal doctor FINALLY went under oath, and it was AWFUL.

Primetime got the tape, and Kevin O’Connor FOLDED just like Joe’s beach chair. He had to plead the fifth 14 TIMES in 20 MINUTES…. WATCH

#5 - Chris Cuomo goes SCORCHED EARTH on Democrats politicizing Texas floods against Trump....telling Senator Murphy to “SHUT UP!”

“I mean, since when is DEATH not more important than your politics?!”

“Even if you think policy decisions, rhetoric, leaders had something to do with the outcome—why does it become tantamount to that outcome?!”

“Democratic Senator Chris Murphy I’ve been trying to get him on the show. Now, I don’t want him!”

“You really think that’s what your constituents want? For you to take a cheap shot at DEAD kids to score points against Trump?!”

#4 - HORRIFIC: DHS Kristy Noem said after the Maui Fires under the Biden FEMA, 1 in 6 survivors had to trade SEXUAL FAVORS for basic supplies to survive.

“The situation in Lahaina was so bad that 1 in 6 survivors were forced to trade sexual favors… for just basic supplies.”

#3 - Medical Cartel Sues RFK Jr. for Pulling COVID Shot Recommendation for Kids and Pregnant Women

#2 – CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou slams disgraced ex-Director John Brennan as a ruthless “very bad guy.”

“John was just torture, torture, torture. We gotta torture these guys. We gotta do this. We gotta do that. We need to start killing more people. We need to get out there and start shooting.”

“John Brennan is a very bad guy. From day one, he was a bad guy.”

Brennan was Obama’s CIA Director from March 2013 to January 2017. He was notorious for expanding drone strikes and backing brutal interrogation tactics.

#1 - Investigative Journalist Reveals the Real Reason the Epstein Case Will Never Progress

BONUS #1 - OOPS: CNN Guest Accidentally Says the Quiet Part About Epstein Out Loud

BONUS #2 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #3 - Tucker Carlson Has Two Theories Why Pam Bondi Won’t Release the Epstein Files

BONUS #4 - How the Medical Industry Profits Off Your Pain—And the Cheap Alternative That Actually Works

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic