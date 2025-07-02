The Vigilant Fox

Barbara Charis
2h

DMSO works! I used it after I did a marathon run in 1981...and I could barely hobble. it took away the pain very rapidly. Something which many don't know...the wrong foods can cause pain, too. Since doctors don't study nutrition, when you go to them for help you will be handed a prescription for pain killer, when it would have been safer to receive info related to avoid eating the wrong foods, which created pain. Grain = Pain...I got arthritis from eating bread. When I stopped the bread the agony I experienced in my elbows and restriction in lifting my arms up...was gone within a couple weeks. A few months later, I added back the bread and in a couple weeks...the same pain and restriction occurred. so, I stopped eating grains. There is a good book called Dangerous Grains by James Braly M.D. and Ron Hoggan, M.A. which tells about the 200 diseases, which are caused by eating grains. The nightshades can also cause pain. They contain solanine, which is toxic...and can harm the joints. I experienced a problem, when I was eating jalapeno peppers...ankle got very sore and couldn't walk. I eliminated them and it took awhile, before I could walk without pain. The wrong foods must be eliminated...Pain pills remove pain, but the wrong foods will keep on harming the body.

Awaken The Lions In Truth
2h

Thank you VF for sharing the essays by A Midwestern Doctor (and her links) to the severely maligned miracle medicine like DMSO! She is well worth the subscription as well as the read on everything she researched and writes.

