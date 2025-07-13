This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Border Czar Tom Homan appeared at TPUSA on Saturday to give a speech on border security, and at one point was interrupted by a wannabe heckler. Homan absolutely annihilated the guy and made him wish he’d not even bothered.

The heckler pathetically said “Are you an MS-13 member?” while holding up a photoshopped picture he’d made of Homan with MS-13 tattoos.

Homan responded “why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture?” before yelling “BRING IT!” as the crowd erupted.

Homan then started a “USA, USA” chant before verbally decimating the protester telling him he “doesn’t have the balls” to serve his country like ICE agents, that he lives in his mom’s basement.

“The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring” Homan further blasted, adding “I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee.”

“Get out of here you LOSER!” Homan asserted as the heckler was escorted out.

Watch:

Absolute fire.

This is how you put down hecklers.

If you’re a chicken don’t even try to engage a T-Rex.

How wide do you think the neck was on that guy?

Bad decision Shaggy.

