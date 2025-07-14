This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly ready and willing to testify before the U.S. Congress about the full extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal empire — and the powerful men who participated in it.

According to a Daily Mail report, Maxwell, 63, has not been offered a plea deal, nor has she been contacted by any U.S. officials about providing testimony — something she would reportedly “welcome.”

“She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” a source close to Maxwell told the news outlet.

“No one from the government has ever asked her. She remains the only person jailed in connection to Epstein and would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Tallahassee State Prison in Florida, for her role in grooming and trafficking underage girls for Epstein and his network of high-powered friends, which included billionaires, politicians, academics, and royalty. Yet to date, not a single Epstein “client” has been charged.

Earlier this year, Ghislaine Maxwell asked the US Supreme Court to hear her appeal against a 2021 conviction on five counts of aiding convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of young girls.

The Daily Mail reported:

A source close to Maxwell told Daily Mail that the former girlfriend of Epstein – who continues to protest her innocence – would ‘welcome the chance to sit in front of Congress and tell her story’. The source said: ‘Congressional hearings have been held into everything from JFK’s assassination to 9/11. The Epstein Files rank up there with those cases. Ghislaine would be willing to speak before Congress and tell her story.’ Maxwell is also fighting to have her appeal heard by the Supreme Court. On July 14, lawyers for the US government will submit their response to her plea for the Supreme Court to take up her case. President Trump’s former ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk sensationally claimed there is a cover-up because Trump is mentioned in the Epstein Files, something sources close to Maxwell say ‘is a false flag.’ ‘President Trump was photographed with Epstein several times and they ran in the same circles but Trump was one of the first to break all contact with Epstein because they fell out over a business deal and Epstein’s treatment of women,’ the informed source said. ‘There are no big shocks about President Trump in the Epstein Files. But there are a lot of powerful men involved and a lot of money and it will come down to following the money.

