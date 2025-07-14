This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s infernal women’s gossip show turned TDS rage-fest, ‘The View’ intimated Friday that it is excusable for deranged leftists to violently attack ICE agents.

In another frothing rant, Hostin appeared to be proclaiming that because ICE agents are wearing masks during raids to arrest illegal aliens, it’s somehow justifiable to attack them.

“If you mask yourself because you don’t want to be seen, there will be a reckoning for some of the actions law enforcement have done,” Hostin declared.

Hold on, masks are bad again now?

It’s difficult to keep up with their deranged mindgarble.

As we highlighted yesterday, during a raid on a marijuana farm manned by illegal aliens, and illegal alien children (yes really) a ‘protester’ near Camarillo pulled a gun on ICE agents.

This came following an attempted ambush on ICE in Texas by leftist terrorists intending to murder the agents.

Anyway, back to Hostin…

Imagine the screech parade if federal agents start to take more direct action against terrorists and criminals threatening their lives.

