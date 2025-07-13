The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

What if I told you the government hid a safe, cheap cure while people died?

I’m not talking about ivermectin.

This drug from nature has the ability to treat things most doctors call “incurable,” such as paralysis and brain trauma.

What drug am I talking about?

None other than DMSO.

A teenage girl paralyzed in a diving accident walked again after a year on DMSO.

Another woman was found unconscious after a stroke and returned to work teaching in no time—all thanks to DMSO.

Never heard of DMSO? That’s no accident.

Get ready to learn what this powerful treatment can do—and why it worked so well that the FDA had to bury it.

If you knew a cheap, safe treatment could save people from strokes, spinal injuries, and brain bleeds—and it was buried for decades to protect profits and keep people in pain—would you be angry?

You might want to sit down—I’ve got quite the story to tell.

DMSO isn’t new. Back in the 1960s, it was a scientific and medical sensation.

There were thousands of studies.

Doctors called it a miracle. Even gas stations advertised it!

But then the FDA waged war on it.

DMSO (or dimethyl sulfoxide) is a naturally occurring substance with proven effectiveness.

This simple chemical and its breakdown products exist in nature—in milk, tomatoes, tea, coffee, beer clams, and cooked corn!

In the body, DMSO is then oxidized or reduced.

DMSO is too effective. It heals injuries that standard medicine calls “untreatable.” It can save tissue from dying when blood flow is cut off. It crosses the blood-brain barrier to protect neurons.

And it costs next to nothing.

The FDA and the medical industry have a long history of pulling out all the stops when it comes to blocking people from accessing what can actually heal them.

The information included is absolutely invaluable and could save your life.

DMSO acts as a near-universal solvent.

It carries other medicines through the skin and doesn’t damage membranes in the process.

This is why you may have heard that it’s incredibly important to clean your skin before applying DMSO. Anything it touches will be carried into your body.

DMSO can be found in the blood 5 minutes after applying it to the skin. And within an hour it can be found within the bones!

At the same time, it doesn’t accumulate in the body.

In addition to being applied topically, DMSO can be ingested, injected, or administered through an IV.

Because it can be applied in almost any matter, it has almost an endless amount of uses!

It is a true multitool.

DMSO’s ability to spread throughout the body (including into the brain) may seem concerning…

But it’s not toxic to cells, so it’s not a problem.

In fact, DMSO heals cells and protects them from damage from otherwise lethal stressors!

Here’s a short list of the incredible things DMSO can do by protecting cells:

Protect tissue from dying when its blood supply is cut off

Prevent heart damage caused by dietary copper deficiency

Prevent kidney failure caused by toxic mercury exposure

Increase the production of ATP in cells

Prevent asphyxiation from being lethal

Save the fingers of individuals with severe frostbite that would otherwise require amputation

Treat a variety of burns

On top of all of that—and more—it's absurdly safe.

Massive doses were tested on humans—including prisoners getting 30x normal doses for weeks. And no serious toxicity was found.

Read that one again. 30 times the normal dose.

And now, millions of treatments later: no confirmed deaths.

DMSO’s incredible healing power doesn’t stop at burns or frostbite.

It revolutionizes circulation.

Raynaud’s? Half of patients cured.

Diabetic ulcers? 94% success in hundreds of cases.

Varicose veins? Gone for months after treatment.

It’s also an incredibly potent anti-clotting agent.

It stops platelets from clumping like aspirin does—but better!

And it doesn't have any of aspirin's dangerous side effects.

DMSO has even been tested in heart attacks.

It appears to be an immensely promising treatment, but unfortunately, relatively little research exists thus far.

Animal research has shown success. Those studied had much less damage when DMSO was given during induced heart attacks.

In rabbits fed cholesterol to induce atherosclerosis, DMSO reduced artery plaque by 30-40%.

What about strokes?

Around 800,000 Americans have a stroke every year. In 2022, 165,393 died. Those who survive often experience long term effects.

The standard treatment is a clot-buster called tPA that can only be used for ischemic strokes (not bleeds) and must be given within three hours.

And even then, it can fail. And if used in a stroke caused by a rupture, it can be disastrous.

tPA is given to less than 10% of stroke patients and should only be used after the type of stroke is confirmed—which takes time.

Even when given on time, it only helps 13% significantly. And it can cause significant problems—like brain bleeds.

That doesn’t sound too promising. Even ICU doctors are hesitant to use it.

Here’s where DMSO shines.

It doesn’t matter if the stroke is caused by a clot or a bleed.

It can be given at home, in an ambulance, even hours later.

It crosses the blood-brain barrier, protects brain tissue from dying, reduces swelling, doesn’t worsen a hemorrhagic stroke, effectively treats ischemic strokes, heals damaged brain tissue, and more.

This should be the go to for every stroke. But it’s not. And the FDA is directly to blame.

A small human trial showed giving DMSO with FDP (fructose diphosphate) to stroke patients within 12 hours led to 63% of them improving—triple the rate of standard care.

It’s not theoretical. It’s not a fluke.

It’s real.

It can also be helpful long after the stroke happened.

One woman had a major stroke at home. She was left unconscious on her living room floor.

Her husband applied DMSO to her head immediately. Less than an hour later she was given an injection.

Ultimately, she was never even taken to the hospital. A surgeon (who is also a family friend), recommended against going to the hospital because it would be very difficult to get approval for a DMSO injection there—despite it being legal.

She made a dramatic recovery.

She regained consciousness that day and continued treatment for the following week.

Soon she returned to her job teaching as if nothing had even happened.

Absolutely jaw-dropping.

Another woman was in a coma for three months following a stroke. There was little chance of recovery. She wasn’t responding to stimulus and appeared lifeless.

Her husband and facility staff began applying DMSO to her head daily. After only one month, she began showing signs of progress.

Four months later, she returned home. She then began drinking one teaspoonful of DMSO each day—for years.

Three years later, her life returned to normal. The only lingering effect was a slight speech problem.

If you’re finding this hard to believe, you should read the full article by

, which is loaded with these jaw-dropping stories and the studies to back them up.

It’s not just strokes.

DMSO is one of the only substances known to rapidly lower intracranial pressure in brain injuries—without rebound swelling.

That’s huge.

Patients with severe head trauma and dangerously high brain pressure saw their pressure drop within minutes of IV DMSO.

CT scans confirmed swelling reduced.

Many went from near death to minimal or no impairment.

One doctor reported using DMSO on 30 patients with devastating head injuries.

For 11 of them, nothing else worked.

But DMSO saved them.

DMSO also works for concussions.

In one study, DMSO was compared to other commonly used treatments and found to be the most effective at preventing nervous tissue damage and neurobehavioral changes.

One woman experienced immediate improvement following a DMSO injection 13 years after her concussion!

DMSO treats spinal cord injuries, too.

Give it within 90 minutes and you can prevent paralysis.

Even old injuries can see partial recovery.

We used to think it was impossible, but not with DMSO.

One teenage girl paralyzed in a pool diving accident spent a year on DMSO.

She went from total quadriplegia to walking and attending college.

Another man who refused DMSO for 12 years after a car crash finally tried it.

He didn’t walk again—but he regained feeling and could move his toes.

If you think this is just anecdotal, look at the animal studies.

Rats, dogs, cats, horses—all showed stunning recovery when treated early with DMSO.

And it doesn’t stop there.

DMSO has shown promise in conditions like cystic fibrosis and amyloidosis by helping clear or prevent toxic misfolded proteins.

In studies, DMSO dissolved amyloid deposits in animals.

It also holds promise for dementia. Animal studies show it improves memory, prevents neuron death from poor circulation, even helps Alzheimer’s models by reducing anxiety and boosting neuron density.

Some human trials found elderly patients improved in memory, mood, and even speech when treated with DMSO mixtures.

Psychiatric hospitals even tested it in schizophrenia, bipolar, alcoholism, and severe anxiety.

Results?

Rapid, dramatic improvements, even in severe, treatment-resistant cases.

Even more astonishing?

Children with Down Syndrome showed remarkable developmental gains.

One girl who was unable to stand or walk at 11 months old, began DMSO treatment.

At the age of 8 she could walk, talk, run, read, and spell nearly on par with her peers—something her teachers never saw in any other child with Down Syndrome.

Her dentist even said her palate even developed normally—something he’d never seen before.

Millions of people have suffered needlessly because DMSO has been withheld and demonized.

DMSO could change medicine as we know it

But only if people know the truth.

