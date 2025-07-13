The Vigilant Fox

Tony Porcaro
Tony Porcaro
29m

The root of the problem was not just what was "forgotten" in medicine or medical science but was actually deliberately BURIED over a hundred years ago and continues to be buried; the ENTIRE medical establishment to this day exists on a foundation of lies and deception, guided by political and economic influence and monied interests that want to keep us all sick and dead; the example of DMSO is just one of many in recorded medical history where not only treatments but geniuses of medical science were vilified and had their work and lives destroyed by the powers of greed and control; we live in a false matrix, a pseudo reality ruled by theatrical "elites" who are no more than puppets themselves but who fashion themselves as the new scientific gods; witness these satanic clowns in action as they presently meet for their regular rituals at this very moment at the Bohemian Grove in California and openly worshipping their god, Malloc ! This has been openly known and described since the 1800s, including lists of elitist members to this day but they don't care because Evil loves to brag in our faces and always count on the ignorance and cowardice of the masses.

KC & the Sunshine
2h

RESTACKED!! I’ve been using this for years!! Our feed store, Tractor Supply, has it. It used to be $16 but now it’s $38 for a 16 oz jar. I don’t care. I wouldn’t go without it!

