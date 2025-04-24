RFK Jr. Drops a New COVID Vaccine Warning | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - The World Economic Forum has a new chief—and he’s even worse than Klaus Schwab.

Make no mistake—this is no upgrade. The WEF just appointed Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as its interim chairman.

Brabeck, the former Nestlé CEO, once claimed it was “extreme” to believe that water is a basic human right.

That’s right—the man now leading the globalist elite doesn’t think you deserve access to clean water unless you can pay for it.

Under his watch, Nestlé siphoned off tens of millions of gallons from drought-stricken U.S. communities, leaving springs dry and families without drinking water—then turned around and sold it in plastic bottles for profit.

In California’s Strawberry Creek, Nestlé pulled 45 million gallons off federal land practically for free. And here he is having the audacity to preach about “sustainability.”

Now, the globalists are shifting gears. Their mass vaccination push didn’t pan out—so they’re eyeing water as their next lever of control. Don’t take our word for it. Watch the clip. They say it themselves.

And if they control the water, they control you.

Story #2 - RFK Jr. Drops a New COVID Vaccine Warning

Kennedy is now even considering taking it off the recommended childhood vaccine list.

He told Jesse Watters the recommendation for children “was always dubious,” noting that healthy kids faced almost no serious risk from COVID—while the vaccine carried significant dangers.

“We’ve seen huge associations of myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, and neurological injuries,” he said.

Then he dropped a bombshell: “There were actually MORE DEATHS—about 23% more—in the vaccine group than the placebo group” in Pfizer’s trial.

This is something the “experts” haven’t shown the slightest interest in investigating.

“We need to ask questions. We need to consult with parents. And we need to stop making recommendations that aren’t good for the population,” Kennedy said.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that over 8,700 service members who refused the jab are being invited back.

“We want them back,” he said. Finally, it looks like the tide is turning.

STORY #3 - Senator Ron Johnson just shocked Washington by calling for a congressional hearing on 9/11—and he’s raising serious questions about Building 7.

In a recent interview, Johnson said his “eyes have been opened” after watching the documentary Bravo 7.

He referenced former Congressman Curt Weldon’s account of FDNY Chief Orio Palmer, who reached the impact floor of the South Tower and calmly reported just two manageable fires—moments before the building collapsed.

“That’s not normal,” Weldon said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Johnson is now demanding answers, saying, “There’s an awful lot being covered up” about 9/11.

And now he is expressing interest in working with former Congressman Curt Weldon to find out what really happened that day.

