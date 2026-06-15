RED ALERT: This Is the Trojan Horse for Digital ID

STORY #1 - The UK is moving to ban social media for under-16s, but critics say the real goal is something far bigger, an age-verification system that could tie internet access to digital identity.

What’s being marketed as child protection is really a digital ID framework quietly being built into everyday online life.

Under the proposal, users could be required to verify their age through digital IDs, facial recognition, passports, or other approved methods before accessing major platforms. Opponents warn that once online activity is linked to real-world identity, anonymity disappears and monitoring becomes far easier.

The biggest question isn’t what happens in the UK. It’s what happens when governments around the world decide to copy it.

Watch Maria's report before this spreads to your country.

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STORY #2 - JD Vance just confirmed that a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran is on the table as part of a potential peace framework.

After years of hearing that Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, critics are stunned that hundreds of billions of dollars could now be tied to a deal with the regime.

Vance said Gulf countries could fund the package if Iran dismantles its nuclear program, gives up its enriched stockpile, and submits to inspections.

Critics are already asking the obvious question: who makes sure that money doesn’t flow to Hezbollah or other Iranian proxies?

Because if a $300 billion reconstruction fund becomes reality, the debate won’t just be about peace.

It will be about whether the people making these promises can be trusted to enforce them.

Maria's full report breaks down the bigger picture.

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STORY #3 - An Ontario man repeatedly cried out “Help me” during a government-approved euthanasia procedure after the drugs failed to work as intended, exposing a disturbing reality many people never expected to witness.

What was marketed as a peaceful, dignified death became a nightmare, leaving a family to watch their father’s final moments descend into chaos.

The man remained conscious and visibly distressed after sedation failed, repeatedly calling for help until additional drugs finally rendered him unconscious. His final moments, witnesses say, were marked not by peace, but by repeated pleas for help.

The case is fueling outrage because it wasn’t an isolated incident. Another Canadian patient resumed breathing after being declared dead, while a Belgian euthanasia case ended with allegations that a woman was suffocated after the lethal injection failed.

Opponents argue these cases expose a side of MAiD hidden from the public, one where procedures don’t go according to plan and families are left with traumatic final memories.

If a man can spend his final moments crying “Help me” in front of witnesses, what happens in the cases the public never hears about?

Maria's explosive report reveals why so many people believe this is just the tip of the iceberg.

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