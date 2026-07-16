This Is How DARPA’s Next Plandemic Begins | Daily Pulse

The COVID response was built around a genetic sequence most Americans never saw, could not examine, and were expected to trust.

That sequence became the reference point for PCR tests, reported cases, new variants, vaccines, mandates, and emergency powers that reached into jobs, schools, hospitals, and homes.

Jon Fleetwood argues this was not a system thrown together during a crisis. He believes the U.S. military spent the decade before COVID building each piece in advance: predict the sequence, manufacture the countermeasure, compress the timeline, and construct the animal-origin story.

His theory raises a brutal question: What happens when that same machinery is connected to AI, digital ID, and the bank account your family depends on?

The COVID origin debate is usually presented as a choice between two explanations: the virus jumped naturally from an animal, or it escaped from a biolab. Jon Fleetwood argues both stories begin with the same assumption—that the underlying physical virus had already been conclusively established.

“Is there a third option?”

His theory begins with the genetic sequence released in early 2020. Fleetwood said he found that “no US agency, including the military, verified the SARS COV2 sequence before China handed it to the world.”

Yet that sequence became the foundation for almost everything that followed.

PCR tests searched for pieces of it.

Variants were calculated from it.

Vaccines were designed around it.

Then government officials seized on the soaring “COVID-19 case” numbers to destroy businesses, isolate families, strip people of their livelihoods, and make access to a paycheck conditional on accepting a medical procedure.

The sequence did not remain on a computer screen. It determined what millions of people were told to put into their bodies—and what would happen to them if they refused.

Fleetwood isn’t claiming that viruses do not exist. His question is narrower: “What if all they had was a genetic sequence?”

Under his theory, that sequence becomes the master key to the entire pandemic machine. Once it is accepted, laboratories know what to target, testing companies know what to detect, drugmakers know what to manufacture, and public-health agencies know which numbers to present as proof of an emergency.

The sequence produces the test. The test produces the case count. The case count creates the emergency—and the emergency unlocks powers that would otherwise be unthinkable.

“The government response was the problem.”

To the public, that response appeared almost overnight in 2020. Fleetwood says the machinery that made it possible had been assembled piece by piece since at least 2010.

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A decade before COVID, DARPA launched a program called PROPHECY designed to predict viral threats before they appeared.

“Let’s make a genetic sequence for a virus that doesn’t exist yet.”

PROPHECY’s stated purpose was to predict how viruses might evolve and develop treatments “in advance of need.” Under the conventional explanation, it was an effort to prepare for an outbreak before it reached the public.

Fleetwood sees something more foundational: a system capable of mapping the genetic sequence of a future threat before that threat has emerged.

PROPHECY predicts the sequence.

ADEPT turns it into a product.

Beginning in 2011, ADEPT invested in gene-encoded medical countermeasures from a digital sequence alone, including DNA and RNA technologies. Moderna was among the companies contracted through the program.

At that point, the equence is no longer simply information used to identify a potential threat. It can become the blueprint for a pharmaceutical product intended for millions of people.

P3 then dramatically accelerated the process.

Fleetwood described its purpose directly: “P3 was all about shortening the time frame between when you have a genetic sequence for a virus and creating the mRNA countermeasure for it, shortening it to 60 days.”

The traditional process moved step by step: identify the pathogen, study it, test a treatment, establish manufacturing capacity, and then begin production. P3 compressed those stages so development and manufacturing could begin almost simultaneously.

A digital sequence could arrive, a medical product could be designed from it, and production could begin before the public understood exactly what had been identified—or whether it had been independently verified. Fleetwood notes that P3 was designed for situations where only electronic viral sequence information may be available.

Under his theory, the sequence alone could be enough to set the response in motion.

But before the public would accept the tests, the emergency, and the resulting vaccine, the system still needed one final element: a convincing story explaining where the threat came from.

PREEMPT supplied the animal-origin layer.

Launched in 2018, the DARPA program searches animal reservoirs, sequences potential threats, and uses machine learning to predict which viruses could cross into humans. Its official purpose is to stop a spillover before it begins.

Fleetwood sees another capability within the same system: “How do we construct the animal origin layer?”

A genetic sequence on its own is only data. Link it to bat samples, mutation models, animal surveillance, and an evolutionary tree, and it can be presented to the public as a new virus emerging naturally from the wild.

The DEFUSE proposal makes Fleetwood’s theory even more concrete. Submitted by EcoHealth Alliance under PREEMPT in 2018, it proposed bat sampling, spike sequencing, receptor-binding experiments, chimeric coronavirus construction, humanized-mouse testing, and machine-learning research involving SARS-related coronaviruses.

The proposal described three features later associated with SARS-CoV-2 before the pandemic began.

Operation Warp Speed then completed the system by supplying mass production and deployment. The federal government poured money into pharmaceutical development and manufacturing while stages that once happened one after another were allowed to run at the same time.

PROPHECY predicts the sequence, ADEPT converts it into a product, P3 compresses the timeline, PREEMPT builds the origin story around it, and Warp Speed delivers the product to millions of people.

“All they had was a sequence.”

That is the theory in its simplest form.

The sequence determines the PCR target. The test generates the case count. The case count creates the emergency. And the emergency clears the way for powers and products the public would never accept under ordinary conditions.

Once that machinery exists, it does not need to be built again. The next threat can have a different name, different symptoms, and a different animal host.

It only needs a new sequence—and institutions powerful enough to turn it into reality.

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The next pandemic may already be visible in government budgets, vaccine-development programs, and the rapid expansion of AI-powered biofoundries.

Biological data can now be processed by computer systems, used to predict a future threat, and converted into a countermeasure before an outbreak is even declared. Maria warned that once this machinery is connected to digital identity, refusing that countermeasure could carry consequences far beyond health care.

“Once a digital ID is in place and you don’t comply with your preemptive vaccine to prevent the next pandemic that was created in silico, your bank account gets shut off.”

“You can’t pay your rent or your mortgage or your electricity, you can’t buy food for your children.”

The question is whether the institutions building this system would ever willingly stop expanding it.

“I think there’s too much money in it,” Fleetwood said.

Every new threat creates new budgets, research grants, pharmaceutical contracts, and surveillance programs. Government agencies grow. Universities and laboratories receive more funding. Drugmakers are paid to develop the next countermeasure. And the machinery continues expanding with little serious public scrutiny.

Fleetwood believes the clearest clue about the next target is where that money is already flowing.

Again and again, it points to influenza.

He cited billions of dollars committed to influenza and bird flu preparedness, continued gain-of-function and reverse-genetics research, repeated warnings from prominent health officials, and government-backed efforts to produce a universal influenza vaccine.

The pattern also survives changes in political power. Related programs continued under both the Biden and Trump administrations, which Fleetwood sees as evidence that the agenda is institutional—not partisan.

“This spans multiple administrations. That’s why I’m so confident.”

Federal gain-of-function restrictions also focused heavily on two categories: coronaviruses and influenza. The world has already lived through the coronavirus event.

“That just leaves the influenza one next.”

Fleetwood does not claim to know the exact date. But when asked when another pandemic might arrive, he offered a rough window.

“I’d say maybe somewhere around 2030.”

That prediction is not based on one warning, one grant, or one vaccine program. It is based on years of research, legislation, government spending, and pharmaceutical development all moving in the same direction.

Follow the science being funded. Follow the products being built. Follow the money.

They all lead back to influenza.

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We want to thank Jon Fleetwood for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Friday. See you then.

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