Military Tech Just Solved a Problem Big Pharma Couldn't | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

Today’s episode is brought to you by Signal Relief — the Made in the USA, game-changing, drug-free relief patch that’s helping thousands finally get relief without pills, creams, or wires.

Using patented micro-antenna technology, Signal Relief works with your body’s own natural electrical signals to quiet the noise of discomfort — often in minutes.

Whether it’s your back, knees, shoulders, or anywhere else, this reusable patch gives you powerful, clinically-tested relief you can wear all day. No side effects. No downtime. Just real comfort so you can get back to living. If discomfort has been holding you back, it’s time to try something different.

Stick around — we’ll tell you how to get your own Signal Relief patch and feel the difference risk-free.

Joining us now is the owner of Signal Relief, Mike Hammond.

A five-foot antenna and an 80-pound backpack. That’s what one man on every deployed Navy SEAL team had to haul out of a plane in 2012, and if that antenna broke on the jump, the team couldn’t communicate back.

Mike Hammond wasn’t trying to build a wellness product. He was a serial entrepreneur fresh off a company exit when a friend from business school asked him to invest in a military antenna project out of Utah. The mission: shrink that five-foot rig into something a soldier could actually carry.

They did it. In Mike’s words, “they basically shrunk that five foot antenna down to the size of a credit card by shifting it to work on electrical microcurrents instead of magnetic fields.”

Then came the part that matters for you: your body runs on those same microcurrents. It’s the current keeping your heart beating while you read this. And when something hurts, your nerves fire that same energy up to your brain.

The patch is, quite literally, an antenna for it. Mike explains: “when your nerves create that energy that goes up to your neural pathway to the brain, when it hits our patch, it’s easier for that energy to go into the patch instead of up to the brain.”

You can feel it happening. Put it on and the patch gets warm. “Well, that’s your energy going into the patch. That’s why it warms up.”

No drugs enter your body. Nothing shocks your nerves like a TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit. And after five clinical trials, Mike says the results keep repeating: “it’s going to work on 85% of people, most are going to have results within 15 minutes and the average decrease is going to be over 60%.”

He adds: “It’s actually floored our doctors how similar every single trial’s been, even with different types of elements.”

And the track record at scale, according to Mike: “we’ve sold over 800,000 of these in the last few years and we haven’t had anyone call us with side effects because we’re not putting anything into the body.”

#ad: Tired of chronic discomfort slowing you down? Back, knees, shoulders, that time of the month. You don’t have to keep reaching for pills or messy creams.

Signal Relief is a reusable, drug-free patch with patented micro-antenna technology. When your body fires those frantic signals to your brain, the patch quietly intercepts them, so you feel relief, often in just minutes.

Clinically tested, lasts up to a full year, and backed by a 45-day money-back guarantee.

You’ve got nothing to lose but the ache.

👉 SignalRelief.com/pulse. Code PULSE for 10% off already discounted prices.

Try It Risk-Free Today!

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Signal Relief. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

More than 80 women with endometriosis tested the patch through the Endometriosis Society, a national group thousands of women belong to that’s run by physicians. The doctors came back with a number they had never seen before: a 40% decrease in what these women live with month after month, working for 85% of them.

If you plan your calendar around the worst days of the month, or love someone who does, you already know why that number matters.

Mike admits his first reaction was disappointment. He’s not a doctor, and 40% sounded low next to the over 60% his other trials kept producing. One of the physicians who runs the group set him straight: “You don’t understand. We have never seen anything give that much relief for these women who are dealing with this problem.”

That trial grew out of Jovi, the brand Mike built with his sister and her best friend Susie after testing the tech during her monthly cycle. Same technology, designed for women.

Mike is careful about what he claims. The patch isn’t a medical device and he isn’t telling anyone to stop what their doctor prescribes. His position is narrower and, frankly, harder to argue with: “for chronic discomfort, this is just a game changer.”

The bigger point both he and Maria land on is about what we keep putting into our bodies. Count the bottles on your kitchen counter right now. Chronic disease is climbing, and every pill is one more input. A drug-free, non-invasive option flips the order of operations: try the thing with nothing in it first. As Maria puts it, “Everyone should have one in their medical cabinet.” For families stocking up and preparing for uncertain times, it belongs in the war chest next to everything else.

It’s easy to make claims, though. So Mike brought pictures.

Forty minutes. That’s how long it took, in thermography images Mike showed on screen, for the heat signature of a back injury to visibly drain away after a patch went on.

The scans came from the company’s studies after a Canadian doctor suggested thermography, which shows where an injury sits and how hot it runs. Picture the spot you knead at the end of a long day, made visible on camera. In the first image, the injured back glows white, the hottest reading on the scale. Second image, 40 minutes after applying the patch: “All that inflammation left their back.” Third image, three days later, the area keeps cooling.

A second set of scans showed a neck injury. The patch went on the neck, and the back cleared up too.

Mike’s takeaway is that when the energy driving discomfort leaves the body, the inflammation goes with it. He isn’t just selling that claim, he’s living on it: “I wear this every day because it literally is like I’m 20 years younger now.”

And because each patch is reusable and lasts about a year at roughly $150 before discounts, Maria runs the math on air: spread it out and you’re at around 30 to 40 cents a day. Less than the loose change in your cupholder.

But the thermal scans aren’t why Mike keeps doing this. An email on his desk is.

A little girl went seven years without a single minute of relief. Her mother wrote to Mike about it a couple of years ago. “It’s one of the ones I’ve just kept on my desk,” he says.

Her daughter was eight, a competitive dancer and tumbler, when her feet and lower legs started hurting. Then it got worse. She quit dance. A podiatrist sent her to an orthopedic surgeon, who sent her to a vascular specialist, who sent her to a rheumatologist. In the mother’s words: “After five years of doctors, MRIs, physical therapy, wearing special boots, compression socks, months of physical therapy, it was determined there was nothing that could help her.”

She turned down birthday parties. Her friends once left her in the middle of the mall because she couldn’t walk any farther.

Then her mom saw a neighbor on Facebook talking about cramps, clicked a link to the Jovi patch, and ordered a set for something it was never marketed for. She put one on her daughter’s leg, and within seconds the girl was sobbing. Not from hurt. “Mom, it’s gone. It’s completely gone.”

The mother wrote: “This sweet girl has not had even one minute of relief in seven years, and it’s gone in an instant.” The girl jumped around the kitchen. She now wears a patch on both legs every day. The email closes: “you forever changed my daughter’s life.”

Mike, a father of six, reads it and is quick with the disclaimer: “We are not treating disease, and we’re not saying we’re the answer for any of these problems.” This is a wellness product for discomfort. But stories like that one are why he calls this the most rewarding company he’s ever run. “There’s enough suffering in this world,” he says.

He knows exactly how it sounds, too. “There’s a lot of snake oil. That’s why we give you 45 days.” Try it, and if it doesn’t work, you can send it back.

#ad: The first move against discomfort doesn’t have to be a pill.

Signal Relief is the reusable, Made-in-the-USA patch with patented micro-antenna technology that works with your body’s own electrical signals, quieting the noise before it reaches your brain. In clinical testing, it worked for 85% of people, most felt a difference within 15 minutes, and one patch lasts up to a full year.

Back, knees, shoulders, that time of the month. No drugs. No wires. No side effects. You stick it on, and you find out.

45-day money-back guarantee.

👉 Go to SignalRelief.com/pulse and use code PULSE for 10% off the already discounted prices.

Try It Risk-Free Today!

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Signal Relief. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

We want to thank Mike Hammond for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Tonight also marks the final episode of the Daily Pulse. Bringing you these reports, 3-5 nights a week, has been an honor—and none of it would have existed without you showing up, sharing, and supporting the sponsors who kept us independent.

This isn't goodbye. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. That work continues, and you'll be the first to know what comes next.

Thank you for being here from the first episode to the last.

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