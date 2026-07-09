WORLD FIRST: Peer-Reviewed Paper on "White Clots" | Daily Pulse

For several years now, embalmers in multiple countries have reported unusual white fibrous structures being found inside the deceased.

The reports began appearing after the COVID injection rollout. Yet despite the public concern, there has been little visible effort from major health authorities to explain what these structures are, how common they may be, or what they could mean for the living.

Now, two peer-reviewed papers have pushed the issue into a more serious category. One documented survey reports from embalmers across multiple countries. The other analyzed the material itself and reported evidence consistent with amyloid-like, misfolded protein structures using Raman spectroscopy and other testing methods.

The unsettling part is not only that these structures may exist. It is that the question has been sitting in plain view for years while the institutions with the power, funding, and equipment to investigate it have largely stayed silent.

For this special report, we are joined by journalist Wayne Crouch, alongside U.S. embalmer Richard Hirschman, Major Tom Haviland, and organic chemist Greg Harrison. Together, they bring a rare mix of frontline embalming observations, multi-year survey work, investigative persistence, and analytical chemistry to one of the strangest unresolved questions of the post-COVID era.

The first major issue was the magnitude of the problem being ignored.

The embalmer survey paper did not treat the white fibrous clot phenomenon as a one-off claim from a single funeral home or a small group of activists. It gathered multi-year responses from embalmers in five countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Across four years of surveys, 808 embalmers reportedly took part. Of those, 608 said they had seen the white fibrous structures. That’s more than 75% of respondents.

Even more striking was the reported frequency. These were not described as rare findings showing up once in a while under unusual circumstances. The average reported occurrence was around 23% of corpses.

That number is the kind of figure that should immediately trigger serious follow-up. Even if the exact cause remains disputed, even if some findings require further confirmation, even if additional controls are needed, the claim being raised is too large to ignore. When experienced embalmers say they began seeing something unfamiliar in bodies after 2021, the responsible response is not silence. It is investigation.

The timing also mattered. Some embalmers reported seeing unusual clotting in 2020, during the COVID era but before the vaccine rollout. However, the larger reported increase appeared in 2021, after the rollout began.

That distinction is important because it keeps the question broader than a single theory. The issue being raised is not only whether the injections played a role, but whether spike protein exposure from infection, injection, or both may be connected to abnormal clotting and protein misfolding.

At this stage, the survey did not prove causation. But it did document a pattern that many embalmers said they had not seen during decades of prior work.

And that is exactly why the matter should not be left to online debate alone.

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The second major issue was the testing, which was inconsistent and often unreliable, undermining confidence in the overall process.

Raman spectroscopy became central because it can detect molecular signatures based on how chemical structures vibrate when exposed to laser light. In plain English, different molecular structures give off different signals. When proteins begin forming certain misfolded shapes, the method can help identify patterns consistent with amyloid-like beta sheet formation.

The paper did not claim that the material was a fully formed amyloid in the most rigid textbook sense. The finding was more cautious and more specific: the samples appeared to show precursor-stage amyloid-like misfolded protein structures.

That may sound technical, but the implication is simple. A normal clot forms through a process the body knows how to manage. Fibrinogen converts to fibrin, a clot forms, and the body has mechanisms to break it down. But when proteins misfold into beta sheet-like structures, they can become far more persistent and difficult to clear.

The samples tested were not all identical. Some appeared more gelatinous. Others appeared tougher, drier, and more rubbery. That raised the possibility of progression, with one form potentially moving toward a harder, more structured state.

The testing also tried to avoid the obvious problem of sample contamination. Multiple scans were taken across the material rather than relying on a single hot spot. The reported result was that the amyloid-like signal appeared throughout the samples, not just in one isolated area.

That matters because it moves the question beyond what the material looked like. The concern was no longer just that embalmers were pulling out strange white structures. The concern was that the material itself appeared to carry chemical signatures associated with misfolded protein organization.

If that finding is confirmed by larger institutions with better equipment and broader sample access, it would raise serious questions about what is happening inside the vascular system and why these structures are reportedly still being seen years later.

The third major issue was whether these structures were simply messy clumps or something more organized.

A random tangle of degraded material would point in one direction. A self-assembled, ordered protein structure points somewhere much more concerning.

The analysis raised the possibility that these proteins had reorganized into a rigid, scaffold-like architecture. In other words, they did not appear merely broken down. They appeared arranged.

That is one of the defining concerns with amyloid-like material. As misfolded proteins become more organized, they can form structures that are increasingly stable, durable, and resistant to normal breakdown.

The paper also raised the possibility of Waltz sequence signatures. Waltz algorithms are used in computational biology to identify short amino acid sequences with amyloid-forming potential. The significance here is that certain prior research has identified amyloid-prone regions in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

That does not prove the source of the material. It does not prove whether the signal came from infection, injection-driven spike production, or another mechanism. But it does make the next stage of testing more important.

If spike-related signatures are confirmed inside these structures, the implications become much harder to dismiss.

Another key point was the apparent involvement of fibrinogen, a major blood plasma protein involved in clotting. The concern being raised is that a normal clotting pathway may be getting pushed into an abnormal direction, producing a more persistent rubbery polymer-like material rather than a standard clot the body can dissolve.

That would also help explain why ordinary clot-busting approaches may not work well on these structures. Normal clots and abnormal protein scaffolds are not the same problem.

And if the body struggles to break this material down, it becomes far bigger than what embalmers find after death.

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The chemistry of the material raised another red flag.

The testing reportedly found elevated sulfur and phosphorus signatures, along with abnormal amino acid patterns. These elements can contribute to cross-linking within protein structures, helping create something far more rigid and resistant than a typical blood clot.

That aligns with what embalmers and clinicians have described: material that is tough, elastic, and difficult to break apart using conventional methods.

The amino acid profile added further concern. The samples reportedly showed unusually high levels of proline, an amino acid known to influence how proteins fold. In normal clotting, amino acid distributions follow predictable patterns. Here, the pattern appeared inconsistent with standard clot composition.

Taken together, these findings suggested that the material was not simply degraded blood or postmortem artifact. Instead, it pointed toward a structurally altered protein formation that behaves differently from anything typically encountered in routine embalming or pathology.

The broader implications are the most disturbing of all.

If the material is bloodborne and systemic, risk becomes the central concern. For funeral professionals, direct handling remains the most immediate issue, making standard precautions—gloves, masks, and proper sterilization—essential.

Beyond that, the uncertainty remains. There is no established evidence proving casual contagiousness. There is also no clear evidence proving how, whether, or under what conditions this material could be passed between people. Because the issue involves blood and possibly bodily fluids, critics warn that blood contact, sexual intimacy, transfusion safety, and pregnancy-related questions deserve serious investigation rather than casual reassurance.

Pregnancy-related concerns are especially sensitive. Reports involving fetal loss and clotting abnormalities in infants have been raised, not as proof, but as signals that demand urgent study—particularly given existing research into spike protein and placental health.

Then there are the long-term disease implications.

Amyloid-like structures are linked to conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other degenerative diseases. This does not establish causation, but if misfolded proteins are circulating in the bloodstream, the concern cannot be ignored.

The vascular implications are just as serious. Abnormal clotting in major organs could relate to outcomes like stroke, heart attack, or pulmonary embolism. While causation remains unproven, reported overlaps with clotting-related data raise important questions.

There is also evidence suggesting some of these structures may form before death, including observations consistent with blood flow-related clotting patterns. If confirmed, the implications would be significant.

Ultimately, the issue returns to institutional response. Why have major health agencies, research institutions, and blood banks not conducted large-scale, independent testing?

The demand is simple: collect samples, run rigorous analyses, publish the findings, and provide clear answers.

Calls for formal hearings reflect growing frustration. Senator Ron Johnson has already held hearings on COVID vaccine injuries, myocarditis, and cancer concerns. A hearing on white fibrous clots would force the issue into the open.

Key questions remain unanswered:

What are these structures?

How common are they?

Do they form before death?

Are they linked to infection, injection, spike protein exposure, or something else?

Can they be found in living patients?

Are blood banks screening for amyloid microclotting?

What guidance should be given to professionals and the public?

As long as these questions remain unresolved, public trust will continue to erode. The issue persists not because every claim is proven, but because too many critical questions remain unanswered.

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We want to thank Wayne Crouch, Richard Hirschman, Major Tom Haviland, and Greg Harrison for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Friday. See you then.

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