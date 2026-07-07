EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Aggressively Advancing Digital ID | Daily Pulse

We hope you all had a great Fourth of July celebrating the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation on Earth, the country that brought forth the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. That’s exactly why this broadcast matters tonight.

Because right now, as we speak, multiple states are signing in Australia and UK-style Digital ID legislation. You won’t find the words “Digital ID” anywhere in these bills. That’s by design. Naming it would tell you what’s really happening. But the agenda is identical to the dystopian systems already rolling out across the West, in countries where free speech no longer exists.

The World Economic Forum has said it plainly. Digital ID will be required for every facet of life. Justice and law. Innovation, meaning you can’t build without one. The economy, meaning you can’t earn without one. Society itself, meaning you can’t take part in any of it without one.

Understand what that does. It links your identity to everything you say and do online just so you can speak, do business, and eventually even open the internet at all. That’s not a safety feature. It’s a social credit system like China’s, only worse.

So they don’t sell it that way. They sell it as protecting children. Age verification. Age assurance. Safety online. But if you’ve been paying attention, you already know the truth. This was never about the kids. It’s about building a system where everything you do, say, and even look at online is logged, scored, and used against you.

Here’s the part they’re counting on you to miss. Judges in both Louisiana and Texas have already ruled, correctly, that these age verification laws violate the First Amendment. It should be over. It isn’t. Across the country, states are forcing this anti-constitutional agenda through anyway, and in most cases it’s Republicans leading the charge. At the federal level, it gets even scarier, and we’ll take you through all of it tonight.

But start with Texas. A judge struck down the Texas App Store Accountability Act as a First Amendment violation. Ken Paxton appealed. Yes, Ken Paxton seemingly wants every Texan to be in a dystopian Digital ID prison.



The good news? A few people are still fighting for what this country actually stands for. One of them is Representative Brian Harrison, who joins us to discuss which states are at risk right now.

Texas is now arguing in federal court that what you say on social media is “commercial speech,” a category the courts have long treated as less protected under the First Amendment. If that argument wins, the government gets far more room to regulate who can speak online and under what conditions.

Harrison sees exactly what’s at stake. “The First Amendment is critically important, and I will oppose, and I’m going to continue to oppose, anything that that looks like it’s going to impede the First Amendment freedoms of the hundreds of thousands of Texans that I am honored to represent,” he said, noting that the founders protected speech precisely because unpopular speech is the kind that needs protecting.

And the “commercial speech” framing collapses on contact with how people actually use these platforms. Social media is where Americans contact their representatives, organize politically, and challenge official narratives. It is the town square, and Harrison is living proof of what happens there.

“If it were not for social media platforms like X, there’s no chance I would have been able to force through, you know, even probably half of the conservative policies that I’ve been able to force through in the Texas government,” he admitted, describing a legislature “run by a rather liberal coalition of fake Republicans and Democrats.”

His method has been simple: bypass the establishment media, go “around the power broker elite in the Texas government by going directly to the people.”

“It’s those types of tools in 2026 that are empowering the citizenry to stand up against tyrannical big government progressive Marxist initiatives by those in power,” he said.

That is the citizen engagement these laws put at risk. Which raises the obvious question: if this isn’t really about protecting kids, what is it about?

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.

Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The entire sales pitch for SB2420 is child safety. The bill itself never mentions it.

“If you did a word search in SB 2420, there’s not one single reference to, you know, adult content or pornography,” Harrison revealed. Texas already has a separate law dealing with age restrictions on adult content. This one does something else entirely.

“There is almost no limit to the amount of tyranny that can be imposed by a government when they’re doing it under the auspices of, quote, protecting the children,” he warned.

And the law isn’t even scoped to children. “This law is so broad in the way that it’s written, it would quite literally, and does, apply to adults, including adults who have no children,” he explained. Then he made it concrete:

“If you are an adult in the state of Texas and you want to download an app to study the Bible, okay, or to download a calculator, you have to somehow digitally authenticate yourself.”

Imagine, he said, walking past a newsstand and needing to “get through a government censor to be able to put in a quarter and get a newspaper.” That’s the mechanism this law builds, just moved onto your phone.

“That’s the gloss. That’s the veneer,” Harrison said of the child-safety framing. “It is a digital ID style, big government, progressive piece of legislation.”

He also shattered the idea that this is a conservative project. The bill “was championed by the most liberal progressive members of the Texas government, including the radical extremist Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate himself, James Talarico,” yet Republican attorneys general are now lining up to defend it in court.

Harrison’s answer is not to wait on litigation. He is filing legislation to repeal SB2420 outright, and he wants it done now: “Let’s have a special session right now so we can protect Texans from digital IDs and CCP-style social credit scores in 2026.”

There’s just one problem. The man who can call that session is the same man who let the bill become law.

#ad: Health insurance in America is broken.

Over 200,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical bills every year—and many of them already had insurance. On average, 20% of claims are denied, leaving families stuck paying massive out-of-pocket costs after spending thousands on premiums.

But there’s an alternative.

CrowdHealth is a community-powered model that has helped members fund over 40,000 medical bills at a fraction of the cost of traditional insurance.

So far, 30,000+ members have been helped, saving an estimated $73 million in medical costs.

CrowdHealth isn’t insurance. It’s a way to step outside the broken system and take control of your healthcare.

Get started today for $99 per member per month for the first three months.

Go to joincrowdhealth.com/promos/pulse and use code PULSE.

Get Started Today!

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by CrowdHealth. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

Governor Abbott had the chance to stop this. “Unfortunately Governor Abbott chose not to veto this bill,” Harrison said. “If, if I had been governor, this bill would have been vetoed.”

Instead, Texans got a law marketed as parental empowerment that does the opposite. “These bills take tools away from the parent and, in fact, are in many ways replacing the parent with big government,” Harrison argued, calling it Orwellian to claim a government mandate empowers anyone.

“I’m not gonna sit idly by and watch the state of Texas, where we’re supposed to cherish liberty and freedom, go down the road towards totalitarianism, towards nanny statism, and towards a surveillance state. And a police state,” he said. “And that’s before you even get to the privacy risks that are innate in legislation like this.”

The precedent question is what keeps this from being a Texas story. A Louisiana judge already delivered a clear-cut ruling that these laws violate the First Amendment. If Texas wins its “commercial speech” argument on appeal, that clarity is gone, and every state gets a roadmap.

Harrison thinks the stakes are even higher than that. “Texas, I believe, is the crown jewel in the left’s plan to destroy our country,” he said. “If we lose liberty here in the Lone Star State... we may never get another conservative in the White House ever again.” He described the fight as one for “nothing short or nothing less than the future of Western civilization.”

His message to his own party was blunt: “Stop being cowards. Stop accepting the conventional wisdom of the mainstream media that you need to do just as little as possible, say as little as possible, and hope the fact that we’re just not Democrats will get you reelected.”

He would know something about standing alone. “I was the only Republican in the entire Texas government that had the courage to stand up for my constituents,” he said of the SB2420 vote. A father of four kids under eleven, he rejected the false trade at the heart of the bill: “There’s nobody that wants to protect kids more than I do. But you know what I’m not willing to do? Forfeit my rights, my freedoms, my liberties, our Constitution.”

“As government grows, liberty shrinks,” he said.

And government is growing this exact program in statehouses from Salt Lake City to Sacramento.

This isn’t contained to Texas. A search last week turned up “something like over 80 bills in total that could be related to digital ID in some way,” across statehouses from Utah to California to Alabama, plus federal versions in both chambers of Congress. The party sponsoring them changes. The architecture doesn’t.

And the one man who could have drawn a line has gone silent. President Trump “previously during the campaign trail said that we should have a digital Bill of Rights,” Maria noted, “and nothing of the sort has materialized. In fact, it’s gone in the complete extreme opposite direction where we now have federal digital ID being brought in.”

The reason free speech is the whole ballgame here is that it’s the reason America exists as it does. It’s why people flee tyrannical governments to get here. And it is exactly what these laws chip away at, one “age signal” at a time.

We already know where the road ends, because it’s happening in the countries that walked it first. In the UK, police show up at your door over an offensive post. That’s the model being imported.

But the real danger isn’t the knock on the door. It’s what happens once your identity is welded to everything you do online.

“Imagine if a digital ID is in place where all of a sudden your bank account gets switched off because you said something offensive online,” Maria warned. Then the credit score. Then, as the WEF has openly described, a system that decides what you can rent, “what jobs are good for you,” and what your future looks like, all scored against the digital dossier that a digital ID quietly builds on you.

That is the finished product. Not a safety feature for kids. A social credit score with an American flag on it.

“We cannot allow America to become the UK,” she said. “Digital ID has absolutely no place in this country.”

Which is exactly why the money side of this deserves your attention.

#ad: Unless you have explicitly told your financial advisor to pull your money out of tech, you are fully invested in the AI bubble right now.

Nobody asked for your permission. Nobody had to.

Your 401(k) is on autopilot, and autopilot means the biggest names on Wall Street get to use your retirement to fund their AI bets. Larry Fink’s BlackRock alone manages $12 trillion of money just like yours.

If it pays off, they take the fees. If it pops, you hold the bag.

But there’s a way to opt out of the AI bubble, and Genesis Gold shows you how.

They put together a free guide with the whole picture. How exposed your retirement really is. What happens after the crash. And how to get your hard-earned money out before the bomb goes off.

Get it now at DailyPulseGold.com. That’s DailyPulseGold.com.

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

We want to thank Representative Brian Harrison for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox)for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Wednesday. See you then.

Watch the full episode:

Share