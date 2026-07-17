Technocracy Bootcamp: How You Can Fight Back | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

While you were sleeping, the West quietly built the architecture of control.

From the EU’s Digital Identity Wallet to the UK’s digital ID pilots, Australia’s MyGov expansions, Canada’s digital trust framework, and America’s REAL ID upgrades feeding into broader national systems — governments are racing to create a single, trackable, programmable identity for every citizen.



This isn’t about convenience. It’s about technocracy rising: centralized digital IDs linked to your finances, health records, travel, speech, and purchases. One login to rule them all. One system that can be turned off with the flick of a switch. Privacy is being erased by design. Your data is the new oil, and you are the product. The question isn’t whether this ecosystem is coming. It’s already here in pieces.



The real question is: will you remain defenseless — or will you arm yourself with knowledge, tools, and parallel systems before the net closes? Because once your life is fully digital and fully permissioned… freedom becomes a revocable privilege. The age of technocratic control is accelerating. And awareness is the first line of defense.

That’s why our friends at Privacy Academy are hosting an intensive privacy bootcamp, and Daily Pulse viewers get it at half price. The solution is easier than you think.

The real political divide isn’t left versus right.

Fresh off a presentation at G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo in Las Vegas, Glenn Meder argues the actual fault line is “individualists versus collectivists”: either your rights are your own, or they belong to whoever runs the system.

“The digital control grid is collectivism made manifest,” he says. That question used to be settled by argument, and by voting. Now it’s being answered in advance, built into infrastructure, into how people live and work, into every device in the house.

“This is the first time in history that the tyrants have had the ability to control every single thing that we do every moment of the day. They’ve never had this ability.”

The mechanism is deceptively simple. It comes down to where your rights come from. The Declaration of Independence says rights are inherent and unalienable, granted by a Creator. The collectivist view says rights come from the state, which means the state can take them away from you.

Digital ID is that second worldview poured into code. “It’s designed to take away rights and turn them into permissions.” The ID becomes the gatekeeper standing between you and your own life: your money, your speech, your movement, all granted rather than owned.

The digital ID card is only one gate. Shadow banning does the same work quietly, and it runs on tracking that follows you across every device you own, with the big tech companies comparing notes on what they find. Maria found it written into X’s own terms, which describe collecting data from devices you never logged in on. Look at something controversial on your laptop, and your reach on your phone might die.

If that sounds like a system built to punish speech, the next question is obvious: what happens when punishment gets automated?

#ad: They’ve already built the system. The only thing they still need is your data.

Digital IDs, biometric scans, and app stores that check your ID before you download a weather app. None of this is theory anymore. That’s why Privacy Academy is running an intensive three day bootcamp, and Daily Pulse readers get in at half price.

👉 Register now: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

You’ll lock down your email, your passwords, and your credit cards while Glenn and his team walk you through it live. 50% off for our readers, replays yours to keep.

Claim Your Spot at 50% Off!

People are being arrested in the UK for social media posts right now. “In the UK they’re arresting 30 people a day.” Say the wrong thing, and a policeman shows up at your door.

So why only 30? Manpower. Glenn calls it the bottleneck of every communist system in history: enforcement requires bodies. “Do they only want to arrest 30 people a day? No, they don’t. They want to arrest everybody that they possibly can, but they have manpower issues.”

AI solves that problem. Connect artificial intelligence to a digital ID and a central bank digital currency, and enforcement no longer needs a single officer. It just needs a database query.

“You give someone a thumbs up. Instantaneous, $200 fine. You do it again, $300 fine.”

No arrest. No courtroom. No recourse. The penalty lands the moment you tap the screen. “They’re gonna train us like a dog,” Glenn says. The goal isn’t punishment. It’s the pause before you post.

That pause already exists. Independent media figures openly tell audiences “I can’t talk about this on YouTube,” steering followers elsewhere to hear the forbidden version. Speech has already been sorted into permissible spaces and priced accordingly. “You’re already being trained.”

Online child safety laws are the delivery mechanism. “The online child safety laws is nothing more than an online digital ID that tracks you everywhere,” Glenn says, and stopping them is his main mission right now.

It’s already reaching the phone in your pocket. Glenn points to Apple in England, where users who don’t verify themselves with biometrics on their iPhone or iPad get locked out of the internet. No government mandate forced it. Apple did that on its own.

“They’re rewiring the Internet so the device will verify us biometrically and then it will rubber stamp us on every website that we go to.”

Think about what dies in that world. “There’s no such thing as whistleblowers anymore. There’s no sources for journalism.” No private conversation, anywhere, ever.

Surely the courts would stop something like that, right?

Age verification is already the law in Texas, and this month the Supreme Court let it stay that way.

SB 2420, signed by Governor Abbott, was set to take effect on January 1. A federal judge blocked it days beforehand, ruling it likely violated the First Amendment, though Maria points out the wording wasn’t as strong as it should have been. Texas appealed.

The state’s argument is the part that should stop you cold: online speech isn’t really free speech at all. It’s commercial speech, and commercial speech can be restricted.

In June, the Fifth Circuit lifted the block and the law started running. The challengers went to the Supreme Court and asked the justices to freeze it. On July 6, the court refused, in a brief unsigned order with no dissents noted.

Glenn’s read: “They don’t want to see that case.”

So in Texas, the app store now checks your age before you download anything. Every user. The weather app included.

Read the fine print and it gets even worse. The justices didn’t rule the law constitutional. They just declined to pause it while the fight continues, which means the verification machinery runs on your phone for months regardless of how the case ends. The next round hits the Fifth Circuit in early August.

These laws keep passing because of the name on the box. Pick a group nobody can argue against, hand that group supremacy over the individual, and the fight is over before it starts. “What kind of heartless monster doesn’t want to protect the kids online?” Glenn says. “Well, we do want to protect kids online, but that’s not what this bill does.”

It isn’t uniform, though. A Louisiana judge struck down age verification outright, Maria notes, calling it a First Amendment violation in far stronger terms. The precedent isn’t sealed.

Nobody is coming to seal it in your favor either. “Your political guy is not going to save you. Your political party is not going to save you. It comes down to we the people,” Glenn says.

So he offers a fix, borrowed from Griffin, and it’s deliberately unglamorous: red pill campuses in every county, built to find principled people and get them to run for local office.

Local is the whole point. The Constitution hands power to the states and to the people themselves, and that’s the level where age checks, child safety bills, and ID mandates actually get written.

Right now those seats go uncontested. Power seekers run for office because they want to regulate other people. Good people don’t run, because they just want to be left alone.

That sounds like a job for an organized movement with a leader at the front. It isn’t.

There wouldn’t be a headquarters to raid, because “we don’t have to have a central leader or anything like that,” Glenn says.

The counter to all of this is two principles that need no upkeep: rights are inherent, and the government has no authority to take them away. You are innocent until proven guilty.

Digital ID inverts both. Prove who you are, prove your age, prove your intent, and then you may proceed. That’s guilt as the default setting.

Which is why Glenn thinks the whole project is more fragile than it looks. What they’re building has to be sophisticated, he argues, “because it’s a whole ball of lies.” A story that big needs maintaining forever. A principle needs nothing. “I think that’s how we win.”

The lie shows in the people selling it. Even Klaus Schwab found out he was being spied on, Maria notes. This is the same man who told the public that “if you have nothing to hide, you won’t have a problem with the tech knowing everything about you.” Put his own privacy on the line, and he turns individualist overnight.

The people building the glass house have no intention of living in it.

“I can’t even think of a movie that is really as dystopian as what the world that they want to create,” Glenn says, and his summary runs seven words: “There will be no liberty left for the individual.” Ownership itself is being quietly rewired in law, he warns, pointing to The Great Taking.

Here’s what that looks like on an ordinary Tuesday. Every page you visit, every video you linger on, every comment you read, timed by your scroll, feeds a profile. Maria calls it “a digital twin of you that is then going to be used against you.” The twin carries a score, and the score decides whether you get the job, the apartment, the mortgage.

Spend too long on the wrong video? Money deducted, instantly. Maybe your landlord gets a notification that you’ve been viewing unapproved content.

Maria isn’t guessing at how that feels. She was debanked for saying things the government didn’t like, and she describes the weight of it as living with a debt that never clears: knowing there’s something you need to do, and knowing you can’t, because it’s always hanging over you.

It doesn’t stop at your own front door either. Under communism, a relative of hers had her children baptized in secret, in the middle of the night, by two grandmothers, because she couldn’t risk telling her own family. That’s the real product of a scored society. Not fear of the state. Fear of each other.

And the chilling part is that none of this needs new technology. The mechanisms already exist. The only missing piece is your consent, which happens to be the one piece you still control. And that’s where Privacy Academy comes in.

#ad: The surveillance grid isn’t coming. It’s already here—and people are finally fighting back.

The system tracks every page you visit. Every video you linger on. Every comment you stop to read. Every dollar you spend, connected back to your name.

And here’s the detail that tells you everything: Even Klaus Schwab was being spied on.

The people building the glass house refuse to live in it. But this beast has a weakness.

It requires your data. Every account you secure, every leak you close, and every system you exit makes the surveillance grid weaker—and makes you harder to track, profile, and score.

That’s what the Privacy Academy Bootcamp is designed to help you do.

Over three intensive live sessions, spread across three weeks, Glenn and his team walk you step by step through securing your email, passwords, credit cards, and other critical parts of your digital life.

No technical background is required. You won’t be left alone with a self-paced course or a list of confusing instructions. You can ask questions in real time and make the changes while experts guide you through them.

Daily Pulse viewers receive 50% off the entire bootcamp.

A replay option is also available, giving you permanent access to the sessions so you can revisit every step whenever needed.

👉 Register here: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

Claim Your Spot at 50% Off!

We want to thank Glenn Meder for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

Watch the full interview:

Share