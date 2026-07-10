DISTURBING: Are They Feeding Us Dead Babies? | Daily Pulse

Are flavor enhancers used by nearly every major food brand being developed with cells derived from an aborted baby?

Tonight’s special report presents shocking evidence tracing the dark history of these additives and the powerful companies operating behind the label.

Most people have never heard of HEK293 cells. And two reassuring words—“natural flavors”—are concealing a disturbing story the food industry hoped you would never uncover.

HEK293 is a human cell line originally derived in the early 1970s from kidney tissue taken from a single fetus, believed to have come from an aborted pregnancy.

The cells are used as laboratory tools, not food ingredients.

Researchers can engineer them to express human taste receptors. When a chemical compound activates one of those receptors, the cells produce a measurable signal showing whether a person may perceive it as sweet, bitter, salty, or cooling.

That allows laboratories to screen thousands of potential flavor compounds without putting each one through a human tasting panel.

Senomyx, a biotechnology company that developed flavor enhancers and taste modulators, described this process in its patents. The patents shown in the report identify HEK293 as a preferred cell line for assays designed to find compounds that produce or modify sweet taste.

The cells remain in the laboratory.

“The cells themselves were not added to food products,” Maria explained. Senomyx maintained that no fetal cells or tissue entered finished consumer products.

That distinction answers what a food physically contains.

It does not settle whether the process used to develop it is ethically acceptable.

Supporters argue that HEK293 has been reproduced in laboratories for decades and is now far removed from the original abortion. They point to its value in medical and scientific research, especially when no suitable alternative exists.

Maria rejects that calculation.

“It doesn’t matter how many years it’s been since that point, that child was still murdered.”

For people who share that conviction, the question is not simply whether fetal material remains in a soda, cereal, vaccine, or medication.

It is whether that product was created using knowledge obtained through a cell line they believe should never have existed.

The dispute does not end with the final ingredient list.

It begins inside the research process—and the next problem is where that process disappears.

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“Natural flavors” can describe a proprietary mixture without identifying the company that created it, the compounds inside it, or how those compounds were developed.

Large food brands often buy complete flavor systems from specialized suppliers rather than create every formula in-house. Those suppliers can increase sweetness, block bitterness, strengthen saltiness, or preserve a familiar taste after sugar and sodium are reduced.

The consumer sees none of that work.

“Flavor compounds developed using these systems do not require individual labeling,” Maria said while reading from the material examined in the report.

A bottle may list sugar, water, citric acid, salt, and natural flavors.

It generally does not identify the flavor house, the screening platform, or the laboratory methods used before the formula reached the manufacturer.

Senomyx was acquired by Firmenich in 2018. Firmenich later became part of dsm-firmenich, one of the largest flavor and fragrance companies in the world. The report also identifies Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances as major players in taste and aroma development.

Their names do not appear beside the cereal, sports drink, bottled coffee, or snack someone grabs on the way out the door.

None of this proves that every supplier uses HEK293 for every flavor. It does not prove that every product listing natural flavors was developed with a fetal-derived cell line.

It proves that the package alone cannot tell you.

A shopper avoiding artificial sweeteners can read the label.

A shopper avoiding peanuts gets an allergen warning.

A shopper who objects to fetal-derived cell lines being used during research has no comparable disclosure.

“Natural flavors” tells the consumer what category an ingredient belongs to while concealing much of the path that created it.

That leaves the question in the hands of the companies themselves—and their answers are where the language starts getting careful.

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Major food companies have repeatedly denied putting fetal cells or fetal tissue into their products.

That is not the question being asked.

PepsiCo stated in 2022:

“At one time PepsiCo did have a relationship with Senomyx exploring the development of new sweeteners and flavor enhancers. PepsiCo’s commercial relationship with Senomyx has ended and we do not use any Senomyx ingredients in our products. PepsiCo absolutely does not conduct or fund research that utilizes any human tissue or cell lines derived from embryos or fetuses.”

The statement addresses PepsiCo’s former relationship with Senomyx. It also says PepsiCo itself does not conduct or fund research involving fetal-derived cell lines.

It does not explicitly say that every outside flavor supplier is contractually prohibited from using HEK293 while developing compounds for PepsiCo.

That omission is not evidence that such research occurs.

It is the question the statement leaves unanswered.

A company can truthfully say that its finished products contain no fetal cells while saying nothing about the laboratory methods used earlier in the development process.

Lawmakers in several states have tried to close that gap.

An Oklahoma bill introduced in 2012 would have prohibited companies from knowingly selling food that contained aborted human fetuses or that “used aborted human fetuses in the research or development of any of the ingredients.”

The bill did not stop at what was physically inside the package.

It targeted how the ingredients were created.

It did not pass.

Texas lawmakers later proposed conspicuous labels for food, medical, and cosmetic products containing fetal tissue or developed through research involving fetal tissue.

That effort also failed.

An Idaho proposal debated in 2026 sought labels for products containing or developed using human fetal tissue.

It died in committee.

These bills matter because they recognize a distinction the public debate often misses:

What is inside the product.

What was used to develop it.

The controversy is not limited to the claim that fetal cells are being mixed directly into food. The legislative language repeatedly reaches back into the research process.

No federal label currently tells a shopper whether a flavor compound was discovered using a fetal-derived cell line.

Without that disclosure, the question lands back in the shopper’s hands.

Natural flavors appear in nearly every aisle of the average grocery store.

They are found in chips, crackers, cookies, soda, sports drinks, cereal, soup, frozen meals, candy, yogurt, protein shakes, bread, and even pet food.

The report names familiar products that commonly list natural flavors. Their inclusion does not prove that each one was developed using HEK293.

Maria makes that limitation explicit.

“Ultimately, as we said, we can’t be certain that all of those foods contain HEK293 in the R and D or lab testing phases,” she said.

“We also can’t assert that every time a food says natural flavours, artificial flavours, etc. on the label that this involves HEK293.”

That caveat is essential.

Fetal-derived cell lines have been used in taste-receptor research. Large flavor houses supply many of the world’s biggest processed-food companies. The methods used to develop their proprietary formulas are not ordinarily disclosed on consumer labels.

What the report does not establish is which current products, if any, contain compounds screened through HEK293.

That is why the most useful question for a manufacturer must be precise:

Do your flavor suppliers use HEK293 or any other fetal-derived cell line while researching, screening, or developing compounds for your products?

Asking whether the finished food “contains aborted fetal tissue” allows a company to issue a direct—and potentially accurate—denial.

Asking about the supplier’s laboratory process requires a different answer.

Consumers do not have to wait for every corporation to provide one.

Foods with shorter ingredient lists generally require fewer proprietary formulas and fewer hidden suppliers. Meat, eggs, vegetables, fruit, rice, beans, and other basic foods do not depend on elaborate systems designed to imitate sweetness, suppress bitterness, or make heavily processed food taste fresh.

Some cleaner alternatives even cost less than the branded products they replace.

Food companies could also offer consumers a clear guarantee: that neither they nor their suppliers use fetal-derived cell lines at any stage of research or development.

The goal is not to claim certainty where certainty does not exist.

It is to demand enough information for people to make choices consistent with their health, values, and conscience.

The answer is not to panic.

It is learning to look past the reassuring label, examine what is actually underneath, and direct your purchases toward companies that align with your values and commit to transparent, ethical practices.

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We want to thank you for joining us today and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

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