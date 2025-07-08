#10 - OOPS: CNN guest accidentally says the quiet part about Epstein out loud.

“There is about a minute missing [from the Epstein cell footage] between 11:58 PM and 58 seconds and 12 AM, the night that Epstein was apparently KILLED—or died.”

This comment came from Alex Isenstadt. He’s the Axios reporter who broke the story about the internal memo in which the DOJ and FBI concluded that Epstein died by suicide and had no client blackmail list.

Even he seemed unconvinced by the official narrative.

#9 - Just 30 days ago, Vice President JD Vance said, “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list.”

Now, it “doesn’t exist,” according to the DOJ. What changed?

#8 - Pilot reveals horrors of Texas floods, says his rescue team was ordered to stand down as rivers filled with bodies and terrified families begged for help.

See the full report here.

#7 - Insane Ring camera footage captures the shootout at Philadelphia’s 27th Street cookout last night.

@JackPosobiec writes, “The Declaration [of Independence] was signed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. Here is Philadelphia on the 4th of July weekend, 249 years later. What happened?

#6 - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally nominates Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after securing a ceasefire to the 12-Day War.

Netanyahu made it official by giving Trump the same letter he sent to the Nobel Prize Committee.

#5 - @RealAlexJones responds to the DOJ’s claim that Epstein committed suicide, didn’t blackmail anyone, and that a client list doesn’t exist.

On X, he wrote, “The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad. NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!! Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’ This is over-the-top sickening.”

#4 - George Stephanopoulos Caught Smearing Trump with Massive Lie About Texas Floods – White House Responds

#3 - Weird: At Least 60 Seconds Are MISSING From Epstein ‘Prison Cell’ Video

#2 - Karoline faced tough questions about the Epstein memo today—and her answers are raising eyebrows.

#1 - Former mobster who was once in the same jail as Jeffrey Epstein claims there’s no way Epstein could’ve killed himself, calling it “physically impossible.”

He says the cell had nothing on the ceiling to hang from, and even basic tasks like using the bathroom were done under constant surveillance.

“Unless he was a magician,” he said, “there’s no way he pulled that off.”

BONUS #1 - Mind-Blowing Time Lapse Video Shows How Quickly Flooding Happened in Texas

BONUS #2 - MTG Introduces Bill Making Weather Modification a Felony in Bold Push Against Geoengineering

BONUS #3 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #4 - Idea Proposed by RFK Jr. Has Some in MAHA Scratching Their Heads

BONUS #5 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

