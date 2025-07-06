This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

It’s hard to understand the massive amount of destruction and loss of life in the Texas flooding until you see how fast it happened.

There is a time lapse video of the flooding of the Llano River in Texas that is currently going viral on social media and with good reason. It shows how quickly the water level rose and it’s really something to see.

It is easy to forget how powerful water is until you find yourself facing an unstoppable wall of it.

Take a look:

ABC News has published a timeline of the flooding:

Friday, July 4 Flash flooding is occurring and with a continued threat through the time period. This is mainly west of Austin and San Antonio. A flash flood emergency was issued for Friday morning for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt – a “particularly dangerous situation” with up to 10 inches of rain having fallen and more rain still coming down at rates of up to 4 inches per hour. 7 a.m.: Kerr County, Texas, begins to evacuate people near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding caused by 6 to 7 inches of rainfall. 10 a.m.: The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirm there have been “multiple fatalities” from “catastrophic flooding.” “The entire county is an extremely active scene. Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said. 1 p.m.: The “devastating and deadly flood” has far surpassed the flood of 1987, becoming the highest flood on record, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said at a press conference Saturday. 3 p.m.: Heavy rain remains ongoing in parts of Texas, dumping more than a month’s worth of rain for places like San Angelo.

It’s amazing how fast this all unfolded. Pray for the victims and their families.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Share