Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced bold federal legislation on Saturday aimed at outlawing geoengineering practices and banning the injection or release of chemicals into the atmosphere intended to alter the weather, temperature, or sunlight.

Greene’s bill makes such acts a felony offense, targeting both private and government efforts to manipulate the climate through artificial means.

The proposed legislation, if passed, would prohibit any person, corporation, or government agency from engaging in weather modification operations — including controversial programs linked to solar radiation management and cloud seeding.

In a post on X, Greene declared,

“I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense.”

The congresswoman, long known for championing populist causes ignored by the political establishment, emphasized her concerns over the unknown long-term effects of weather modification on human health, agriculture, and God’s natural order.

“I want clean air, clean skies, clean rain water, clean ground water, and sun shine just like God created it!!”

“No person, company, entity, or government should ever be allowed to modify our weather by any means possible!!”

Greene also announced that Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has signed on as a cosponsor.

Greene’s bill is modeled after Florida’s Senate Bill 56.

Senate Bill 56 prohibits all forms of geoengineering and weather modification aimed at altering Florida’s atmosphere.

SB 56 formally repeals all existing statutes governing weather modification licensing—dating back to 1957—and bans activities that inject, release, or disperse chemicals, compounds, substances, or equipment into the atmosphere with the intent to alter temperature, weather, climate, or sunlight intensity.

Violations are classified as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

Aircraft operators and controllers face fines up to $5,000. All collected fines will be deposited into the Air Pollution Control Trust Fund to support environmental efforts.

More from the press release issued back in May:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced his support for two bills passed by the Florida Legislature aimed at protecting Floridians from unauthorized chemical exposure and atmospheric manipulation. “Today I was in Miami to support SB 700, which bans local governments from unilaterally adding fluoride to public drinking water,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In addition to this, I also reiterated in Miami that Florida is not a testing ground for geoengineering. We already do not permit this activity, and I will be signing SB 56 to prohibit the practice in our skies. The Free State of Florida means freedom from governments or private actors unilaterally applying chemicals or geoengineering to people or public spaces.” Senate Bill 700, the Florida Farm Bill, includes a provision prohibiting local governments from unilaterally adding fluoride to public drinking water. The legislation follows a November 2024 advisory by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo cautioning against community water fluoridation due to potential health risks, particularly for pregnant women and children. Senate Bill 56 repeals the state’s ability to issue permits for geoengineering and weather modification. The bill also prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. Those who violate the law face third-degree felony charges, up to five years in prison, and fines up to $100,000. The bill also includes key enforcement provisions. Beginning October 1, 2025, all publicly owned airports must report the presence of any aircraft equipped with weather modification or geoengineering equipment to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, the Department of Environmental Protection will launch a public reporting portal to identify suspected violations which will launch this summer. These measures reinforce Florida’s commitment to protecting public health, preserving individual choice, and ensuring no government or corporation can unilaterally impose environmental or chemical risks on the public.

