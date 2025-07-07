This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A ten hour long video released by the FBI that is supposed to prove no one entered Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell the night he killed himself is missing at least a full minute of footage.

The release of the video, previously promised by Dan Bongino and Kash Patel, coincides with the DOJ and the FBI concluding that there is no evidence of any “client list” belonging to the convicted pedophile sex trafficker, or that he was ever involved in any plot to blackmail elite or important people.

In a memo obtained by Axios, the FBI and DOJ are also adamant that Epstein killed himself explaining that they have “conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein.”

“To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored,” the memo further notes.

It continues, “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

“Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims,” the memo states, adding “Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and unemployment history.”

The memo further declares that “after a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City on August 10, 2019.”

“Video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time,” supports the “conclusion” that Epstein committed suicide, the memo adds.

One problem. Some of the footage is missing.

There is a jump cut at 11:59:00 and the footage immediately picks up exactly at 12:00:00 with different framing.

This jump edit is also present in the footage on the DOJ website.

Others are claiming that even more footage is missing:

There’s also this, which is unexplained.

Hold on, does this video even show Epstein’s cell?

It’s just some random video on the DOJ website. It could be anything.

You assume from the footage that the door with “46” on it is Epstein’s cell, but it is not. There are cops going in and out of that door multiple times throughout the video, taking in and out what appear to be trash cans.

So basically this is footage from a camera that might be pointing vaguely in the direction of Epstein’s cell which is…somewhere over there in the grainy distance?

If you change the ‘1’ in the url to a ‘2’ you get a grainier version of the footage, which also includes the jump edit and appears to be the exact same video, just not cleaned up. Both Patel and Bongino did say that there was going to be a cleaned up version of the footage and a raw version.

The memo obtained by Axios states: “The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the colour and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability.”

It adds, “The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU.”

If you check the video at 10.40pm you don’t see anything happening.

Yeah, this isn’t going to help the FBI convince people it was a suicide.

It’s only going to intensify the ‘conspiracy theory’.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share