This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

ABC’s lead Sunday morning anchor is not letting facts get in the way of a political narrative, even after losing a $16 million lawsuit to President Trump and when bodies from a tragedy are still warm.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, at least 81 innocent souls in Kerr County, Texas, were killed over the fourth of July weekend by flooding from the Guadalupe River. The victims included 14 children at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp.

Many other children who were at Camp Mystic have gone missing and are still unaccounted for.

Trump has signed a “Major Disaster Declaration” for much-needed relief for Kerr County, while Coast Guard officials and Texas first responders have saved over 850 lives so far.

However, Stephanopoulos seized on this tragedy during his Sunday ABC show and saw an opportunity to blame the Trump Administration for deaths from the flooding, alleging they cut funding to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“We’re also learning there were significant staffing shortfalls to the National Weather Services offices in the region,” Stephanopoulos stated.

WATCH:

This would be disturbing news if true. But unsurprisingly, it turns out Stephanopoulos was spreading an easily-debunked lie so that he could make Trump look like a villain again.

Not only was there no staffing shortfall, but there were EXTRA staffers on duty for the storms. What a whopper of a lie.

White House Deputy Secretary Abigail Jackson responded to Stephanopoulos’s tall tale by sharing a story from Wired, which also confirms the National Weather Service and Trump did nothing wrong.

“This is absolute fake news and even Wired knows it,” she wrote.

Is another lawsuit against Stephanopoulos and ABC in the cards? One would advise the Democrat henchman to issue a quick retraction so he does not have to find out.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

