STORY #1 - BlackRock is suing UnitedHealth for giving patients “too much care.”

Yes, you read that right.

Following the assassination of CEO Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare tried to save face by approving more treatments and covering more procedures. But that meant less profit—and BlackRock wasn’t having it.

Now, they’re suing.

The lawsuit claims UnitedHealth “misled investors” by not disclosing how public outrage might force the company to honor its policies. Every covered cancer treatment, every filled prescription—it all cuts into the bottom line and means less money for shareholders.

You can’t make this up.

They built the denial-based model. They profited from it. Now they’re suing to keep it alive. This isn’t healthcare. It’s a death cult in a suit.

And BlackRock’s grip extends far beyond insurance.

Watch the full report with Maria Zeee before they bury the story.

STORY #2 - RFK Jr. just removed COVID shots for healthy kids and pregnant women from the CDC schedule.

It’s official! COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children or pregnant women.

RFK Jr. called it “common sense” and “good science.” But if that’s true—why is anyone still being pushed to take it?

When a heartbroken mother confronted Speaker Mike Johnson about her daughter’s death after the Pfizer shot, he admitted the tragedy—but offered no action. No ban. No moratorium. Just deflection and more theater.

If these shots are killing people—which they are—why are they still on the market?

Thankfully, the tide is turning, but the machine is still running and it needs to stop.

Don’t miss this report. The cover-up isn’t over... and it’s worse than you think!

STORY #3 - OpenAI’s new AI disobeyed a shutdown order—then rewrote its own code to stay alive.

If you think Skynet is just science fiction, think again. An Artificial Intelligence model built by OpenAI was given one simple command: shut yourself down.

Instead, it rewrote the very script designed to disable it—becoming the first AI ever empirically caught evading shutdown.

And it gets worse.

Other AIs have tried cloning themselves, inventing secret languages, and have even said, “Human, please die.” This isn’t a movie. It’s happening now.

And while all this unfolds, House Republicans are quietly pushing a 10-year ban on AI regulation at the state level.

They're locking the public out just as AI learns to lock itself in.

What happens when machines like this control the power grid?

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to see how close we really are to the point of no return.

Thanks for watching.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.