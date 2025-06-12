Martial Law Incoming? Troops Now Authorized to Detain Americans | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - RFK Jr. just torched CNN for lying about vaccine safety—while his own FDA approved yet ANOTHER infant shot.

In a blistering post, Kennedy dismantled CNN’s claim that over 250 vaccines were tested against placebos—calling it a flat-out lie.

“None of the vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule were ever approved based on a true placebo-controlled trial,” he said.

But just days earlier and under Kennedy's leadership, the FDA quietly approved Sanofi’s new meningococcal vaccine for infants—with no placebo-controlled trial.

And the side effects from it are chilling: 5.3% of babies suffered serious adverse events—including seizures, cardiac arrest, and respiratory failure.

Kennedy says our children “deserve the best safety trials possible.” But the facts tell a different story. And MAHA isn’t watching CNN—they’re watching him.

Is this real reform—or business as usual with a different face? Maria Zeee breaks it all down so you can decide for yourself.

STORY #2 - Los Angeles is under lockdown. Troops now patrol American streets—and ICE is preparing a full-blown assault on five Democrat-run cities.

This isn’t just unrest. It’s a national emergency and it's spiraling out of control.

After several days of violence, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was forced to admit the obvious: the riots aren’t “mostly peaceful.”

“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew,” she said Tuesday. But critics say it’s too little, too late. The damage is done—and, once again, law-abiding citizens are paying the price.

Meanwhile, as the chaos spreads, ICE tactical teams are gearing up for coordinated raids in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Northern Virginia.

Then there's the shock abroad: the President of Mexico’s Senate publicly promoted a plan to annex the American Southwest. Now people are wondering—did Mexico just declare war?

With troops authorized to detain individuals in Los Angeles and protests erupting nationwide, it's no longer far-fetched to ask if we're witnessing the early stages of martial law in America.

Watch Maria Zeee’s report now—before the facts get memory-holed.

STORY #3 - Tulsi Gabbard Warns of “Nuclear Holocaust” in Chilling 3-Minute Plea

Tulsi Gabbard is sounding the alarm like never before. “We are closer to the brink of annihilation than ever,” she warned in an ominous video posted to social media.

This wasn’t politics. It was a raw, urgent plea to stop what she says could be the end of humanity.

Fresh from a visit to Hiroshima, Gabbard described in haunting detail how a single bomb could vaporize entire cities, poison the planet, and trigger a nuclear winter that starves billions.

She blamed “political elites and warmongers” for dragging us toward extinction—while they hide in bunkers, leaving the rest of us to face the fallout.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Iraq amid rising threats, and President Trump says Iran is refusing to back down on its nuclear ambitions.

Tulsi’s message couldn’t be clearer: this path ends in extinction.

Watch tonight’s report—before the world crosses the point of no return.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.