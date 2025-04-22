Karoline Leavitt Blows the Lid Off the Pentagon’s War Against Pete Hegseth | Daily Pulse

Our news digest today starts with Catholic Archbishop Viganò, who says Pope Francis will have to answer for the “crimes he has committed.”

He issued a scathing rebuke shortly after news broke that Pope Francis had passed away following a prolonged battle with illness.

Viganò declared that Francis was guilty of usurping “the throne of Peter in order to destroy the Catholic Church and loose so many souls.”

But he didn’t stop there. Viganò warned that the damage is far from over—that Francis’s “heirs” remain deeply embedded within the Church—or what some might call the “Deep Church.”

And they are conspiring to carry forward his radical synodal revolution and further dismantle the papacy itself, he warned.

This isn’t the first time Viganò has taken aim at Francis. He’s long accused him of pushing a New World Order agenda, compromising doctrine, and aligning the Church with globalist forces.

This is a priest who refuses to stay silent—and perhaps more people should start paying attention to what he has to say.

Read the original report.

Our next story involves Karoline Leavitt blowing the lid off the Pentagon’s war on Pete Hegseth.

In a bombshell statement, Karoline Leavitt revealed what many have suspected for weeks:

“The entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.”

She wasn’t talking about some abstract battle. She was talking about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth—and the full-scale effort to remove him.

Why? According to Leavitt, perhaps it is because Hegseth doesn’t want war with Iran.

But that commitment to peace and reform has made him a target. Leavitt says insiders at the Pentagon have been “leaking and lying to the mainstream media”—a coordinated smear campaign, which appears to be designed to remove Hegseth and replace him with pro-war hawk Senator Tom Cotton.

She added: “They are lying about the Secretary of Defense. Let me reiterate: no classified information was shared in these chats.”

Hegseth responded and torched the media for their role in pushing lies, rewarding leakers, and fueling anti-Trump narratives.

“What a big surprise that a bunch of leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax.”

“They got Pulitzers for a bunch of lies. Pulitzers for a bunch of lies. And on hoaxes time and time and time again. And as they peddle those lies, no one ever calls them on it.”

“They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me,” Hegseth said.

But behind the headlines is a bigger story: Hegseth is reportedly working alongside Tulsi Gabbard and J.D. Vance to block war with Iran. They’re pushing diplomacy over destruction—and that’s precisely what the war machine can’t tolerate.

A bit of good news as China’s retaliation efforts against President Trump’s tariffs have completely blown up in their faces.

After grounding dozens of Boeing planes, Beijing thought it had the upper hand, but now that move is backfiring—badly.

Chinese factories are collapsing under the weight of economic uncertainty, and insiders say more than half could shut down this year.

One supplier admitted, “I nearly passed out” after a major U.S. client suspended all orders.

And it’s not just the tariffs.

Zero Hedge reports China is spiraling—deflation, unpaid wages, and collapsing property giants—all while the CCP scrambles to hide the damage from the world.

Trump’s critics call it reckless. But what the unpredictability of Trump is working miracles—keeping China guessing at every turn?

Maria Zeee breaks it all down—plus why China may be out of options—in our latest report.

Read the original report here.

