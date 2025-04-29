“I Am Not Suicidal”: Lawmakers Demand Answers After Epstein Accuser Found Dead

Story #1 - Conservative lawmakers are now raising SERIOUS questions about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s sudden “suicide.”

Just three weeks ago, Giuffre claimed she had been in a car accident and had only days to live—describing a bizarre crash with a school bus going 68 miles per hour.

But strangely, Australian police said the accident was “minor,” and no serious injuries were recorded.

But Giuffre brought the receipts in her final Instagram post, which showed crash photos that looked anything but minor.

And now, she’s gone.

The official story? Years of trauma became too much to bear.

But here’s the thing: in 2019, Giuffre made it very clear she was NOT suicidal, even telling her therapist and doctor in writing. She warned that “too many evil people” wanted to silence her. Now those warnings feel chillingly prophetic.

Even more alarming, other Epstein survivors are speaking out—and they’re terrified.

Watch the full breakdown with Maria Zeee and hear the brave survivors in their own words. You need to see this.

Story #2 - Tom Homan and Karoline Leavitt torches the media and exposed Biden’s border disaster like never before.

The White House X account posted today: “Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we’re feeling good.”

They attached a powerful video showing violent illegal aliens who have been apprehended: rapists, child predators, MS-13 members, and fentanyl traffickers—set against the backdrop of “Feeling Good” playing over the White House lawn.

It was a bold message to the world: America is taking its safety back.

And the people are cheering.

At today’s press conference, Tom Homan and Karoline Leavitt went scorched-earth on the media, sanctuary cities, and the open-border cartel enablers—and you won’t believe how well they handled the press.

This is the kind of leadership that actually makes America safer.

Watch what just went down. You don’t want to miss this.

Story #3 - The UK government has officially announced plans to DIM the sun through geoengineering.

I wish this were a joke.

This stands in direct contrast to the U.S., where RFK Jr. calls geoengineering a “crime” and just responded to the UK’s announcement by saying:

“We will soon end this crime against humanity and our planet and bring justice to the plutocrats perpetrating this mass, uncontrolled experiment.”

It’s the first time a major U.S. leader has used those words on record.

joins the show to break this crime down: who’s funding it, how long this has really been going on, and why the war on sunlight is also a war on your mind.

Once you hear geoengineering explained this way, it all starts to make sense. Watch our exclusive interview for the full story.

