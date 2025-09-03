Something Unprecedented is Happening—and They Don’t Want You to Notice | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Mass anti-immigration protests are erupting across the world—from London to Sydney to Tokyo—sending shockwaves through governments that thought they could ignore the people.

What elites once mocked as “fringe” is now a tidal wave. In Australia, tens of thousands rallied against policies driving housing chaos, violent crime, and social collapse. Families, veterans, and even assimilated immigrants joined the marches—only to be smeared as “Nazis” by officials desperate to discredit them.

Japan is now facing its own revolt after unveiling “hometowns” for African nations, sparking outrage and thousands of complaints. And while Australians are forced into tents, India is sending workers to build a million homes many fear will never go to citizens.

Across the West, leaders shield migrants while punishing their own people. The backlash is here—and it’s accelerating.

Maria Zeee uncovers the footage and facts the establishment is desperate to bury—watch the full report.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Canada is preparing to slaughter hundreds of perfectly healthy ostriches—and the truth behind it should terrify everyone.

For more than 200 days, the birds at Universal Ostrich Farms have stayed illness-free, yet Ottawa insists on wiping them out. This isn’t just about one farm. It’s part of a global war on small agriculture, tied to the WHO’s “One Health” agenda that aims to separate humanity from nature itself.

Owner Katie Pasitney says her ostriches hold something Big Pharma fears most: natural immunity. In collaboration with Japanese scientists, her farm proved ostrich eggs can generate antibodies against COVID, bird flu, and more. Instead of embracing this breakthrough, regulators rushed to impose a mass cull based on shaky PCR tests and flimsy evidence.

This fight is bigger than birds. It’s about who controls medicine, food, and freedom itself. If natural immunity is stamped out, what’s left?

Watch Maria Zeee’s eye-opening report to see why this battle could change everything.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - President Trump just shook the COVID narrative—openly questioning whether Operation Warp Speed was ever the “miracle” he told Americans it was.

In a fiery Truth Social post, he demanded Big Pharma prove their COVID shots worked, revealing he’s seen “extraordinary” data kept from the public. For the first time, Trump suggested Warp Speed may not have been the success he long defended.

The timing is critical. Two peer-reviewed studies now call for pulling mRNA shots worldwide—one found engineered elements that may violate the Biological Weapons Convention, while another exposed Japan’s rollout as a regulatory sham that concealed mortality data.

After years of defending Warp Speed, Trump’s pivot is raising eyebrows. Is he preparing to confront Pfizer—or will the cover-up continue? Maria Zeee’s full report reveals the shocking evidence he may be responding to.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.

Share