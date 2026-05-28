Germany & Canada Go Full 1984 | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Canada’s assisted-suicide system just produced a story so dark it sounds like a warning from the future.

A man with Crohn’s disease, mental health struggles, and substance abuse issues was assessed for MAID outside a Tim Hortons. The same doctor then drove him to the facility where his life was ended.

That doctor, James MacLean, was later found to have fallen below professional standards in multiple cases, including one in which a patient resumed breathing after initially being pronounced dead.

And the consequences?

Basically nothing.

Just supervision, chart reviews, and additional training.

Canada increasingly presents MAID as compassion. But if this is what accountability looks like, the system has already gone too far.

The details get even more disturbing. Watch Maria’s full report and see why so many people are concerned.

#ad: Health insurance in America is broken.

Over 200,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical bills every year—and many of them already had insurance. On average, 20% of claims are denied, leaving families stuck paying massive out-of-pocket costs after spending thousands on premiums.

But there’s an alternative.

CrowdHealth is a community-powered model helping members fund nearly 100% of their medical bills at a fraction of the cost.

More than 28,000 members have been helped so far, with a 99.9% funding success rate and over $56 million in medical bills saved.

CrowdHealth isn’t insurance. It’s a way to step outside the broken system and take control of your healthcare.

Get started today for $99 per member per month for the first three months.

Go to joincrowdhealth.com/pulse and use code PULSE.

Get Started Today

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by CrowdHealth. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

STORY #2 - Policies once dismissed as Orwell’s 1984 are now appearing across the Western world.

One government wants to decide which news outlets are “reliable.” Another is laying the groundwork to track who you talk to, when you talk to them, and where you were when it happened.

Germany is advancing a proposal that would force social media platforms to boost government-approved news in users’ feeds, while regulators connected to the political establishment decide which outlets deserve that privileged status.

At the same time, Canada’s Bill C-22 is drawing warnings from Google, Apple, Proton, and others over concerns it would create a vast surveillance framework, complete with secret orders companies may be prohibited from discussing publicly.

Taken together, the message is impossible to miss: governments across the West are moving to control both what people see online and how much they know about the people seeing it.

Watch Maria’s full report before this becomes the new normal.

#ad: You are not powerless.

For 5,000 years, gold and silver have acted as a financial safe haven through every major crisis. They can’t be printed, diluted, or frozen — and in a storm like this, that matters.



That’s why Genesis Gold Group just released a brand-new Financial Storm Survival Guide, breaking down what’s happening in the economy and what you can do right now to protect yourself.



Arm yourself with knowledge and get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide right now at DailyPulseGold.com.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - A remarkable experiment in Finland is challenging one of modern parenting’s biggest assumptions: that cleaner is always healthier.

Researchers transformed sterile daycare yards into miniature forests filled with soil, moss, plants, and natural ground cover. Within weeks, children’s immune systems were already showing measurable improvements.

A year later, they had healthier skin and gut microbiomes, fewer potentially harmful bacteria, and stronger immune defenses than children playing on asphalt, gravel, and rubber surfaces.

The lesson is surprisingly simple: the microbes children encounter in nature may be helping protect their health, not threatening it.

Turns out, our ancestors were right all along.

Watch Maria’s report and see why this simple experiment is making people rethink what a healthy childhood should look like.

#ad: There are two financial systems—one for the connected, and one for everyone else.

While most people struggle to grow their savings, the wealthy have been quietly multiplying theirs through crypto.

Now, that advantage can be yours.

Animus AI, available through BlockTrust IRA, analyzes market data and executes trades with precision most investors simply can’t match. Since 2022, it has outperformed Bitcoin by 250%.

In 2025 alone, it helped create over 80,000 new millionaires.

Right now, you can get $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Start here: DailyPulseCrypto.com

Secure Your Free Crypto Market Review

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share