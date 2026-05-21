EXCLUSIVE: Teen’s Cancer Discovery Revives a Forbidden Health Debate | Daily Pulse

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A high school student tested an old Native American chokecherry recipe and made an UNBELIEVABLE cancer discovery that Big Pharma spent decades trying to bury.

The key was hidden in the ONE part of the fruit modern recipes removed...

Ryan Richardson joins us to explain why this discovery reopens a forbidden debate they never wanted back in the spotlight.

Destiny Sky Pete, a student from the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, worked with researchers at Boise State University to study toishabui, a traditional chokecherry pudding made by crushing chokecherries together with their pits.

According to the report, the traditional preparation showed stronger effects in cultured cancer cells than modern versions that removed the pits.

That detail immediately stood out to Ryan Richardson.

Ryan connected the finding to B17, a compound found naturally in apricot seeds, peach pits, plum seeds, apple seeds, and chokecherry pits that has remained controversial for decades.

“The pits are the crucial point,” Ryan said.

What caught his attention was not just the study itself, but what changed between the traditional recipe and the modern one.

The older preparation kept the entire fruit intact, including the pits.

Modern versions removed them.

Ryan believes that pattern extends far beyond chokecherries.

Over time, many foods became more processed, less bitter, and more focused on convenience and shelf life. In the process, he believes many natural compounds were stripped out of the diet entirely.

“People used to embrace bitter 100 years ago,” Ryan explained.

He was careful not to claim the study “proved” chokecherries cure cancer or that B17 is some guaranteed answer.

But he repeatedly stressed that findings like this deserve more serious attention than they usually receive.

“There’s something here we should be looking at, and we haven’t for the last 50 years.”

Ryan also brought up B15, another compound he said became controversial despite originally coming from natural food sources.

He described B15 as something believed to help “oxygenate the blood,” which is why it became popular among some athletes decades ago.

Ryan even connected it to Muhammad Ali, claiming Ali was once prevented from using it until his team argued it came from food and nature rather than synthetic performance-enhancing drugs.

Richardson also shared his own experience using B15 while playing college basketball.

He said he noticed a major difference in endurance and recovery, recalling that he outran his teammates during long conditioning runs.

However, getting B15 and B17 is easier said than done these days because many of these compounds largely disappeared from modern diets as foods became more processed, refined, and stripped of bitter compounds over time.

That’s why Ryan encourages targeted supplementation as a practical way to replenish these essential nutrients.

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Another major focus for Ryan was digestion.

He argued that years of processed food, stress, poor diets, and environmental overload can slowly wear digestion down over time, leaving people undernourished even when they think they are eating well.

His point was straightforward: If food is not being properly broken down, the body cannot fully absorb and use the nutrients inside it.

“Something that you could do today that will change your life is start taking the digestive enzymes,” Ryan said.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by how unhealthy modern life has become: processed food everywhere, poor water quality, microplastics, and the reality that the nutritional quality of food is not what it used to be.

A lot of it feels outside your control. But Ryan says focusing only on the negatives misses the bigger point.

“Your body is not weak,” Ryan explained. “It’s overloaded.”

Instead of chasing perfection or panicking over everything at once, Ryan encourages people to focus on simple daily habits that slowly move health in the right direction, even if it’s just getting 1% better each day:

• Home-prepared and organic food when possible.

• Better water. Ryan warned that “drinking out of the plastic bottle or your tap is obviously two of the worst ways to take it,” encouraging people to filter their water themselves at home. The gold standard is reverse osmosis.

• More movement. Ryan repeatedly stressed that the body responds differently when people move more, sweat more, and stop living in a constant sedentary state.

• More sunlight. Ryan emphasized the importance of getting outside more often and reconnecting with the basic environmental inputs the body was designed around.

• Less processed junk.

• Better digestion (digestive enzymes)

• Just keep moving in the right direction. Ryan said major illness often develops after “years and years of abuse,” which means rebuilding health also happens slowly through repeated daily choices.

Ryan stressed that health is not about becoming perfect overnight, but making enough better decisions consistently to give the body a fighting chance.

For decades, Richardson Nutritional Center has provided trusted, high-quality natural supplements designed to support nutrient balance and long-term wellness — from foundational vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

If you’re ready to be proactive about your health:



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As always, do your own research. Ask questions. Stay informed.

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We want to thank Ryan Richardson for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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