STORY #1 - Americans who question AI data centers are now being treated like potential terrorists under a disturbing new law enforcement category called “anti-tech extremism.”

Secret government documents suggest that parents, retirees, farmers, and ordinary Americans speaking out at county meetings are increasingly being viewed as potential threats, simply for raising concerns about giant AI projects reshaping their communities.

According to more than 1,000 unpublished DHS, FBI, and fusion center reports obtained by WIRED, authorities are monitoring citizens worried about water shortages, farmland destruction, skyrocketing electricity costs, noise pollution, and the unchecked expansion of AI infrastructure. Some reports even suggest that photography, observation, or speaking at public meetings may be treated as “pre-operational planning” tied to possible future violence.

Meanwhile, peaceful residents are being removed or arrested at town halls across multiple states.

Americans used to believe showing up at a local meeting and questioning powerful interests was part of democracy. Now some of those same people are being viewed through the lens of extremism. See the leaked documents and disturbing examples for yourself in Maria’s report before this becomes something Americans are afraid to do publicly.

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STORY #2 - A Texas mother was arrested for warning her neighbors on Facebook about contaminated water, and many Americans are starting to wonder if this is where the country is headed next.

If residents begin speaking out about water shortages, pollution, or health concerns tied to massive AI infrastructure projects, will police eventually start treating those people like criminals too?

The most disturbing part is the city later admitted the water was unsafe to use, after officials had already threatened residents with felony charges for speaking publicly about it.

Jennifer Combs, a wife, mother, and first-time offender, was thrown in jail after posting that residents had reported getting sick from Trinidad’s brown water supply. Police called her post “false information” and charged her with felony false alarm, a statute normally reserved for fabricated emergencies and bomb threats.

Then the story took an even darker turn.

Just two weeks after police warned citizens they could face felony prosecution for discussing water concerns, the city itself issued a boil water notice telling residents not to drink, cook with, or wash dishes in the water without boiling it first.

Now critics are asking a question that would have sounded unbelievable just a few years ago: if Americans start reporting water problems connected to giant AI projects and data centers, could speaking up itself become grounds for arrest?

Watch Maria’s full report before stories like this stop feeling shocking.

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STORY #3 - A shocking new study shows tick-induced meat allergies have exploded nearly 9,800% in the U.S. since 2013, while some researchers are openly discussing the idea of weaponizing ticks to discourage people from eating meat.

The timing is raising serious questions because powerful global groups tied to Agenda 2030 have spent years pushing for reduced meat and dairy consumption, just as Alpha-Gal Syndrome cases are exploding across America.

Triggered by Lone Star tick bites, the condition can turn beef, pork, and even dairy into a severe allergic reaction that can lead to anaphylactic shock. One peer-reviewed paper from Western Michigan University even argued that engineering ticks to spread Alpha-Gal Syndrome could be “morally obligatory” to reduce meat consumption.

Now critics are demanding investigations into biowarfare research, government tick experiments, and possible lab-related programs as the numbers continue climbing.

Protect yourself, research remedies, and watch Maria’s report before this spreads even further.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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