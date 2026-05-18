EXCLUSIVE: What They Haven't Told You About Data Centers | Daily Pulse

America is being covered with massive AI data centers, and hardly anyone is asking the obvious question:

What the hell are they really for?



Shannon Joy and Kristen Meghan say the public is being sold a lie.

They’re not just data centers.

They’re the control grid for the “digital slave state.”

And now, the one congressman who stood in the way is under attack.

When tens of millions of dollars suddenly flood into rural Kentucky to destroy one congressman, the question is not whether this is a normal primary.

The question is, what did he get in the way of?

The stakes are high. Shannon Joy and Kristen Meghan didn’t go to Kentucky because this is just another race. They went because, in their view, Thomas Massie has become one of the last people in Congress willing to say no when Washington expects voters to shut up and accept what comes next.

Kristen traced her support back to the liberty movement, Ron Paul, and the constitutional principles that first pulled her into politics. She saw Massie as a continuation of that same fight, someone willing to uphold his oath even when it brings “defamatory smear campaigns.”

Shannon pointed to the part that makes the race feel so wrong: the money. What sealed it for her was watching foreign interests, Super PACs, and outside forces pour millions into Kentucky to remove “one of the most conservative and America First constitutional members” of Congress.

It’s no longer a local battle.

Kristen brought it back to data centers, one of the biggest reasons this fight is reaching far beyond Kentucky. She said Massie helped stop “that blanket immunity” for human and environmental impacts on communities.

What does that mean? Massie blocked the kind of legal shield that would let powerful industries harm people and then walk away from the consequences.

That’s why the attacks over his “no” votes matter. Kristen said people are forgetting that a no vote is not always obstruction. Sometimes it’s the only thing standing between the public and something much worse.

As she put it, “sometimes voting no has a better outcome, and almost always that’s exactly what Thomas Massie is doing.”

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The towns fighting these data centers aren’t confused.

They know exactly what’s being forced on them.

Shannon said Americans “hate the data centers” because they see no real benefit for the people who have to live near them. Their land gets taken. Their water gets drained. Their power gets redirected. The community gets the risk, while the companies get the protection.

That’s why the immunity fight matters. Shannon warned that if Massie is removed and these projects get legal immunity, communities could be left with almost no recourse once the damage is done.

Kristen then explained why the health concerns are not speculation. As a 24-year senior industrial hygienist and environmental specialist, she said one of the biggest dangers being ignored is something called “tonal noise.”

Most people think noise is just something you hear. Tonal noise is different. It’s “noise that you feel with biological impacts,” and she warned it can affect expectant mothers, livestock, horses, neurodivergent people, and families living near these sites around the clock.

The exposure is the part that should alarm people. Workplace standards are usually built around an “8-hour exposure.” But data centers can bring industrial noise and other hazards into communities “24/7,” with “no break” for the people living nearby.

Kristen’s warning cut through the industry spin: “absence of standards is not an absence of risk.”

Just because the rules haven’t caught up doesn’t mean the danger is imaginary. That’s why Kristen said people need to “light a fire under the butts of your public health officials because their job is to protect human health in the community.”

The people who warned about corporate immunity during COVID should recognize this playbook instantly.

Kristen said Massie helped stop “the glyphosate immunity” and “the AI data center immunity,” the same kind of legal shield that lets powerful industries create harm while ordinary families are left with no real recourse.

That’s what makes the silence from MAHA leaders so hard to ignore.

Shannon said Massie was one of the few people who actually stood up during lockdowns, forced a vote in 2020, and took the hits before health freedom was politically popular.

As Shannon put it, “He was the original MAHA.”

Kristen said she’s grateful for some of the changes MAHA has made, but the movement is still missing the bigger picture. Food dye matters, but nobody is seriously talking about the health impacts of hyperscale data centers, diesel generators, constant exposure, and the way these hazards stack together.

Her biggest concern was “synergistic toxicity.”

Kristen warned that Wi-Fi, 5G, solar farms, transmission lines, and hyperscale data centers can all affect overlapping systems in the body, especially when multiple projects are placed near the same communities.

Then came the diesel issue.

Some of these facilities may need “100 to 200 giant diesel generators,” which Kristen said can release carcinogenic volatile organic compounds and other dangerous byproducts into the environment.

The tonal noise problem may be even harder to escape. Kristen said it can travel much farther than people realize, potentially “10 to 12 miles” depending on the site, the terrain, and the conditions.

If someone tells you there’s one simple setback that makes these projects safe, Kristen said “they’re lying to you.”

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Americans are being told to conserve energy, accept shortages, and lower their expectations, while massive AI data centers demand staggering amounts of power, water, diesel, land, and infrastructure.

That contradiction should infuriate people.

If families are told not to water their lawns or overuse air conditioning, communities should be asking why hyperscale data centers get priority over people who already live there.

The local fight starts with the details most officials would rather skip: “tonal noise,” decommissioning agreements, diesel generator permits, and NDAs that can keep farmers silent when something goes wrong.

And the jobs pitch collapses the second you look inside.

Communities get the land grabs, power strain, noise, diesel, and health concerns, while the promised economic boom may barely deliver jobs.

The few workers on site usually have protections built into their offices, while the surrounding community does not. “Their offices are padded,” Kristen said, but families outside the gates are left with the exposure.

That’s why this race keeps coming back to Massie.

The forces attacking him know exactly what he has stopped.

“He said no to lockdowns in 2020,” Shannon said. “He said no to endless wars in Iran. He said no to immunity for chemical companies and pharmaceutical companies and AI. He stood up and said no to data centers and immunity for that.”

This’s why Shannon called it “not just a Kentucky thing.”

If Massie loses, the message to every other member of Congress is clear: stand in the way of the machine, and the machine will come for you.

His constitutional test should be the bare minimum: “is it constitutional, can we afford it, and is this better handled at the state or federal level?”

But that standard is exactly why the machine wants him gone.

Shannon said the people trying to remove Massie are trying to take out one of the few Republicans willing to block “the billionaire class, the Epstein class, the deep state, Big Pharma, big tech, big chemical, the Uniparty” when it matters.

Kristen said losing him would be “absolutely detrimental to health freedom and to just individual liberty overall.”

Data centers. Immunity shields. Health freedom. Local control. Constitutional representation.

They’re no longer separate battles.

They’re becoming one fight over whether ordinary Americans still get a say before the control grid for the “digital slave state” is built around them in the name of progress.

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We want to thank Shannon Joy and Kristen Meghan for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show on tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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